Bronny James declares for NBA draft, enters transfer portal

USC guard Bronny James drives to the basket as Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad defends during the first half of a game in February.

USC freshman guard Bronny James declared for the NBA draft and will also enter the transfer portal in order to maintain flexibility on his basketball future, the son of LeBron James said in an Instagram post Friday morning.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” Bronny said in the social media post before announcing his intentions.

He went on to add: “Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.”

Advertisement

In his first season at USC, Bronny James played in 25 games, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He averaged 19.3 minutes per game and started six times.

James returned to game action on Dec. 10 after suffering sudden cardiac arrest during a summer workout. He later underwent a procedure for a congenital heart defect.

USC coach Andy Enfield left the program for SMU earlier this week. The Trojans hired Eric Musselman to replace him and were scheduled to introduce him at a news conference on Friday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.