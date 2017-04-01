Talent-rich Astros are choice to shine in AL West

A look at how the American League West is likely to play out during the 2017 MLB season. (Listed in order of predicted finish. Lineups are projections as of March 28.)
1 | HOUSTON ASTROS
2016 | 84-78, 3rd in West
Last year in playoffs | 2015
The Astros are so deep that three projected reserves — slugger Evan Gattis, utilityman Marwin Gonzalez and speedy outfielder Jake Marisnick — could start for most teams. There is an abundance of up-the-middle offense with center fielder George Springer (29 home runs, 82 RBIs in 2016), second baseman Jose Altuve (24 HRs, 96 RBIs), shortstop Carlos Correa (20 HRs, 96 RBIs) and catcher Brian McCann (20 HRs, 58 RBIs). If Houston can bolster its rotation — a trade-deadline deal for Chicago White Sox ace Jose Quintana, perhaps? — it could reach the World Series.
Starting lineup
CF George Springer
2B Jose Altuve
SS Carlos Correa
C Brian McCann
3B Alex Bregman
RF Josh Reddick
1B Yulieski Gurriel
LF Nori Aoki
Pitching rotation
LH Dallas Keuchel
RH Joe Musgrove
RH Mike Fiers
Closer
RH Ken Giles
2 | SEATTLE MARINERS
2016 | 86-76, 2nd in West
Last year in playoffs | 2001
The Mariners have lots of athleticism and speed, particularly in the outfield, where natural center fielders Jarrod Dyson and Mitch Haniger will play the corners. Jean Segura, who led the National League with 203 hits for Arizona in 2016, should be a significant upgrade at shortstop, and the middle of the order — Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, Kyle Seager — packs punch. Ace Felix Hernandez is motivated to bounce back from a career-worst season (11-8 record, 3.82 ERA), but there is enough pitching depth to end a lengthy playoff drought.
Starting lineup
LF Jarrod Dyson
SS Jean Segura
2B Robinson Cano
DH Nelson Cruz
3B Kyle Seager
RF Mitch Haniger
1B Dan Vogelbach
Pitching rotation
RH Felix Hernandez
LH James Paxton
LH Drew Smyly
Closer
RH Edwin Diaz
3 | TEXAS RANGERS
2016 | 95-67, 1st in West
Last year in playoffs | 2016
The Rangers should score plenty of runs, especially if Shin-Soo Choo stays healthy, and a deep bullpen headed by closer Sam Dyson and hard-throwing right-handers Matt Bush, Keone Kela and Jeremy Jeffress should be a strength despite the loss of left-hander Jake Diekman, who will miss the first half after surgery to remove his colon. A top-heavy rotation thins out after Yu Darvish and Cole Hamels, but if Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet surgery) and Andrew Cashner (biceps soreness) return by May, Texas should challenge for a playoff spot.
Starting lineup
CF Carlos Gomez
DH Shin-Soo Choo
1B Mike Napoli
2B Rougned Odor
RF Nomar Mazara
SS Elvis Andrus
Pitching rotation
RH Yu Darvish
LH Cole Hamels
LH Martin Perez
RH A.J. Griffin
RH Dillon Gee
Closer
RH Sam Dyson
4 | ANGELS
2016 | 74-88, 4th in West
Last year in playoffs | 2014
A lineup led by two-time AL MVP Mike Trout looks deeper, and run prevention should be a strength with strong-armed catcher Martin Maldonado, rangy second baseman Danny Espinosa and speedy left fielder Cameron Maybin added to a defense that features Gold Glove winners Andrelton Simmons at shortstop and Kole Calhoun in right field and the superb Trout in center. But the rotation, and especially the bullpen, appear too thin for the Angels to contend for a playoff spot.
Starting lineup
RF Kole Calhoun
CF Mike Trout
DH Albert Pujols
1B C.J. Cron
LF Cameron Maybin
2B Danny Espinosa
C Martin Maldonado
SS Andrelton Simmons
Pitching rotation
RH Garrett Richards
LH Tyler Skaggs
RH Jesse Chavez
Closer
RH Cam Bedrosian
5 | OAKLAND ATHLETICS
2016 | 69-93, 5th in West
Last year in playoffs | 2014
There are some promising young starting pitchers, with Kendall Graveman, Sean Manaea and Jahrel Cotton making strides last season and Frankie Montas and Daniel Gossett waiting in the wings. Sonny Gray will help if he returns from a strained back by May. The bullpen looks strong, with Sean Doolittle, Santiago Cassilla, John Axford and Ryan Dull ahead of closer Ryan Madson. A lineup led by under-the-radar slugger Khris Davis (42 homers in 2016) has some pop, but the defense, especially in the outfield and at shortstop, is shaky.
Starting lineup
CF Rajai Davis
2B Jed Lowrie
RF Matt Joyce
LF Khris Davis
DH Ryon Healy
SS Marcus Semien
Pitching rotation
RH Kendall Graveman
LH Sean Manaea
RH Jahrel Cotton
RH Andrew Triggs
RH Raul Alcantara
Closer
RH Ryan Madson
