Jose Altuve is selected AP male athlete of the year

Jose Altuve, who led the Houston Astros to their first World Series title with a win over the Dodgers in November and picked up the franchise’s first MVP trophy in more than two decades a couple of weeks later, was chosen the Associated Press’ male athlete of the year.

And as his huge 2017 comes to a close, the diminutive second baseman already is looking for more.

“Winning the World Series, winning the MVP, you feel like you have everything,” Altuve said. “But my perspective is to try and get better every year and if we win one World Series, why not win another one? Just keep playing for the team and keep playing for my city.”

Altuve was one of only a handful of players who endured the Astros’ painful rebuilding process en route to this year’s championship, which gave hope to a city ravaged by Hurricane Harvey.

Results of voting by U.S. editors and news directors was announced Wednesday. The 5-foot-6 infielder got 715 points, beating out New England quarterback Tom Brady, who had 646, and Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, who had 626.