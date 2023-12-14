Shohei Ohtani reveals what everyone wants to know: What’s his dog’s name?

Shohei Ohtani’s dog’s name is a Japanese name “Dekopin.” But his American name is “Decoy,” the two-way star revealed at his introductory news conference with the Dodgers on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Ohtani said he thought the Japanese name would be difficult for some people to pronounce. “Decoy,” however, was his dog’s initial name that he wanted to make more Japanese.

Decoy was introduced to the public when he was Ohtani during the announcement on MLB Network that Ohtani had won the American League most valuable player award last month.