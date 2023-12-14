Advertisement
Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani reveals what everyone wants to know: What’s his dog’s name?

Shohei Ohtani lifts holds his dog, Decoy, during an MLB TV interview.
(Courtesy of MLB TV)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Shohei Ohtani’s dog’s name is a Japanese name “Dekopin.” But his American name is “Decoy,” the two-way star revealed at his introductory news conference with the Dodgers on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Ohtani said he thought the Japanese name would be difficult for some people to pronounce. “Decoy,” however, was his dog’s initial name that he wanted to make more Japanese.

Decoy was introduced to the public when he was Ohtani during the announcement on MLB Network that Ohtani had won the American League most valuable player award last month.

Dodgers
Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement