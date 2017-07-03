Angels' Albert Pujols heads to top of another page in baseball's record book

The Angels staged a lovely ceremony for Albert Pujols over the weekend, commemorating his 600th home run with a celebration highlighted when the fan that caught the milestone ball threw the first pitch — and Pujols caught it.

Pujols ranks ninth on the all-time list in home runs; he could become the fourth player in the 700 club by the end of his distinguished career. The three-time MVP and 10-time All-Star also ranks in the top 12 in runs batted in, doubles and extra-base hits.

Play that long and that well, and you’ll climb some charts you might not celebrate so heartily.

Pujols is about to become the all-time leader in grounding into double plays.

The next time he grounds into a double play, he’ll tie Cal Ripken atop the all-time list.

It's an accomplished list, really. Nothing to be ashamed of. The other players in the top eight all are in the Hall of Fame. Pujols will be, too.

Ranking ninth: Julio Franco, who played until he was approximately 83 years old.

Pujols also ranks second in intentional walks. He has no chance of catching Barry Bonds, who was so dominant in that category that he has more than twice as many intentional walks as anyone else.

