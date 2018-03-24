Brandon McCarthy, Scott Kazmir miss the Dodgers, but they're happy to be in Atlanta

McCarthy is set to be the third starter for the Braves. His three years with the Dodgers were beset by injuries as he made only 29 starts during that time. He started last season winning five of his first six decisions before injuring his shoulder weightlifting. He struggled throughout the season, going on and off the disabled list, and was left off the roster for the first two rounds of the playoffs. He made a World Series appearance in the 11th inning of Game 2, giving up a two-run homer that lost the game.