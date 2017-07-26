MLB: Stephen Strasburg is put on disabled list

Right-hander Stephen Strasburg was put on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday by the Washington Nationals.

Manager Dusty Baker said the move, retroactive to Monday, was made as a precaution.

Strasburg (10-3) left Sunday’s start after two innings because of forearm pain that doctors diagnosed as a nerve impingement.

Right-handed reliever Pat Neshek was acquired by the Colorado Rockies from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for three minor league players. Neshek, 36, is 3-2 with a 1.12 ERA in 43 appearances. ...

Outfielder Avisail Garcia was put on the DL by the Chicago White Sox because of a strained ligament in his right thumb. Garcia is batting .303 with 13 homers and 54 RBIs. ...

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel is set to rejoin the Houston Astros rotation Friday at Detroit. Keuchel (9-0) has not pitched since June 2 because of a neck injury that sent him to the DL. ...

Reliever Anthony Swarzak was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from the White Sox in exchange for a minor league outfielder. Swarzak is 4-3 with a career-low 2.23 ERA in 41 games. ...

Left-hander Brett Anderson was designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs. Anderson, who signed a $3.5-million, one-year contract with the Cubs in the offseason, was 2-2 with an 8.18 ERA in six starts.