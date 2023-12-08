Angels trade David Fletcher to Braves as part of a reported four-player deal
The Angels traded infielder David Fletcher to the Atlanta Braves on Friday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal unauthorized to speak publicly.
The trade reportedly was part of a four-player trade between the two teams that also sent catcher Max Stassi to Atlanta in exchange for first baseman Evan White and right-handed reliever Tyler Thomas.
This is a developing story. The Times will have more on the trade soon.
