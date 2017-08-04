Baseball notes: Cubs' Joe Maddon wants more night games

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon would like to see more night games at Wrigley Field and day baseball mostly limited to Saturdays and Sundays.

“This constantly having to rush to the ballpark and not having the normal method during the course of the day, it does matter because then you go on the road, it's entirely different,” he said.

The Cubs didn't add lights to Wrigley until 1988. They are allowed to play 43 night games and would like to get that number up to 54.

Maddon dismissed the idea that the Cubs have an advantage over a visiting team that mostly plays at night.

“I think 107 years indicates it wasn't such a good idea,” he said.

Cubs put Russell on DL

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday because of a strained right foot.

An All-Star last season, Russell is batting .241 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs. He has 11 errors after committing 14 a year ago. Maddon said the foot has been “bothering him noticeably” in recent days.

“We just thought it was wise to get it settled down right now,” Maddon said. “And that's what we're doing.”

Russell also has been bothered at times by shoulder pain. Maddon said the foot problem is unrelated.

“That's not been part of the issue,” he said.

Chicago also called up left-handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny from Triple-A Iowa before Friday's game against the NL East-leading Washington Nationals. Zastryzny made one appearance for the Cubs in May and pitched in eight games for them last season.

Etc.

Cleveland Indians left-hander Boone Logan probably will miss the rest of the season with a torn back muscle. ... Two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and Gio Gonzalez will miss their scheduled starts for the Washington Nationals against the Cubs this weekend.