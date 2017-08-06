Baseball notes: Royals put catcher Salvador Perez on 10-day disabled list

The Kansas City Royals have put All-Star catcher Salvador Perez on the 10-day disabled list because of a strain on the right side of his chest.

Perez was injured on a swing in the sixth inning Friday. The five-time All-Star is hitting .278 with 21 home runs and 65 RBIs.

Manager Ned Yost says the worst-case scenario is Perez being sidelined for four weeks with the right intercostal strain, but he is hopeful it will be in the 10-to-14 days range. Yost says the club is expected to know more Monday about the extent of Perez's injury when the swelling diminishes. The move is retroactive to Saturday.

Drew Butera, who entered Sunday hitting .250 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 92 at-bats, will do the majority of the catching in Perez's absence.

The Royals recalled catcher Cameron Gallagher from triple-A Omaha, where he was hitting .294 with five home runs. Gallagher was a 2011 second-round pick and will be making his major league debut.

Etc.

The New York Yankees have placed slumping slugger Matt Holliday on the disabled list with a lower back issue. The move with the designated hitter was expected after Holliday tweaked his back while swinging on Friday night. He didn't play in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Cleveland Indians so he could get more treatment and be evaluated by the club's medical staff. Holliday is batting just .136 (11 of 81) with one homer and four RBIs since July 14. Before Saturday, he had just four hits in his past 23 at-bats. …

Jason Kipnis is back at the top of Cleveland's lineup. The second baseman was activated from the disabled list on Sunday after being sidelined since before the All-Star break with a strained right hamstring. The former All-Star is leading off in the series finale against the New York Yankees. Kipnis got hurt while running the bases on July 8 against Detroit. He's batting .232 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in 66 games. To make room for Kipnis, the club optioned infielder Erik Gonzalez to triple-A Columbus.