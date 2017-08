Steven Matz of the New York Mets was diagnosed Monday with irritation of the ulnar nerve in his left elbow and season-ending surgery was recommended, the team announced.

The surgery would be to reposition the nerve and relieve the irritation.

Matz is 2-7 with a 6.08 ERA.

Cleveland reliever Andrew Miller aggravated a right knee injury and was pulled from a game against Boston days after returning from the disabled list. ...

Baltimore’s Zach Britton got his 60th consecutive save.