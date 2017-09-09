MLB notes: Brewers ace Jimmy Nelson to miss rest of season

Milwaukee Brewers ace Jimmy Nelson will miss the rest of the season after jamming his shoulder while diving into a base.

Nelson has a strained right rotator cuff and a partial anterior labrum tear. General manager David Stearns said he does not know if surgery is needed.

“It wasn't like extremely painful,” Nelson said after the game. “It was just a weird feeling, just a weird kind of loose feeling.”

Nelson is 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA, a career high for victories. Milwaukee is three games behind first-place Chicago in the NL Central.

Manager Craig Counsell said he didn't yet know who would fill Nelson's spot in the rotation, which will come up five or six times before the end of the regular season.

“It's disappointing news,” Counsell said. “I feel terrible for Jimmy. He worked so hard to kind of get himself into this spot. He took up his game to the next level this year.”

Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy is off the disabled list after missing nearly three months because of a broken right wrist. He was activated from the 60-day disabled list Friday but didn't start at Cleveland. Hardy is batting .211 with three home runs and 21 RBIs in 64 games this season. Tim Beckham, acquired from Tampa Bay at the July 31 trade deadline, has taken over at shortstop and went into the weekend hitting .359 with seven homers and 20 RBIs since the deal.