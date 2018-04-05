MLB: Charlie Blackmon gets nine-figure deal

Two-time All-Star center fielder Charlie Blackmon made a long-term commitment to the Colorado Rockies rather than test next season's free-agent market, agreeing Wednesday to a contract that guarantees $108 million over six seasons.
Blackmon, who last season led the National League with a .330 batting average, had agreed in January to a $14-million, one-year deal.
Myers is put on DL
Outfielder Wil Myers was put on the 10-day disabled list by the San Diego Padres because of nerve irritation in his right arm.
Myers is hitting .250 with one home run and one RBI in three games.
Wainwright to start
The St. Louis Cardinals plan to activate right-hander Adam Wainwright from the DL to start their home opener Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Wainwright has been sidelined because of a strained left hamstring.
Conforto to return
Outfielder Michael Conforto, who had shoulder surgery last year, is coming off the New York Mets' DL on Thursday.
Game is postponed
The Kansas City Royals-Detroit Tigers game was postponed because of inclement weather in Detroit and will be made up April 20 in a day-night doubleheader.