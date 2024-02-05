Shohei Ohtani bobblehead night for two? Prices start at $300

Shohei Ohtani waves to fans during the Dodgers’ fanfest on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

So you’d like to grab a Shohei Ohtani bobblehead from the Dodgers?

You don’t need a good seat. The Dodgers have the most seats to sell of any team in the major leagues. And Ohtani’s first Dodger Stadium bobblehead night is on a Thursday in May, against the Cincinnati Reds — not on a weekend, not during the summer, and not against a team that draws well.

How much for you and a friend?

As of Monday, the minimum cost for two tickets and one parking pass on the Dodgers’ website, $305.10, including fees. The price for each seat, located on the reserve level, adjacent to the right-field foul pole: $121.

Ticket prices are driven by supply and demand, so for now the Dodgers believe the demand for Ohtani supports those prices. The Dodgers, like many teams, constantly adjust prices up and down to reflect demand.

The Dodgers have a second Ohtani bobblehead night scheduled in August. The minimum price for that night, as of Monday: $96.

What kind of demand do the Dodgers anticipate for their other announced bobblehead giveaways? Here is the minimum price for each one, as of Monday, and keep in mind the opponent, day of week, and time of game all can influence pricing:

$78: Freddie Freeman

$61: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

$60: Brusdar Graterol

$51: Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, Tyler Glasnow

$44: Sandy Koufax, Will Smith

$39: Dusty Baker, Jason Heyward

$35: Matt Kemp, Bobby Miller

