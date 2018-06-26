MLB: Edwin Jackson pitches for 13th team 

Edwin Jackson tied a record Monday when he played for his 13th major league club, giving up a run in six innings in the Oakland Athletics’ 5-4 victory over the host Detroit Tigers.
Called up from triple A for his first big league appearance this season, Jackson matched the mark for most teams set by former reliever Octavio Dotel.
The 34-year-old right-hander gave up six hits and struck out seven batters. It was his first start since Sept. 28, while with Washington.
Arizona’s Shelby Miller made his first start since April 23, 2017, and gave up six hits and five runs in 32/3 innings of a 9-5 loss at Miami. Miller sat out more than a year because of elbow ligament-replacement surgery. ...
Disabled list additions: Arizona right-hander Clay Buchholz (oblique), Miami left-hander Caleb Smith (shoulder), New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (strained groin), Philadelphia right-hander Edubray Ramos (shoulder).