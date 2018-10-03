Baseball notes: MLB suspends Addison Russell for 40 games under domestic violence policy

Chicago Cubs infielder Addison Russell has accepted a 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.
Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the ban in a statement Wednesday. MLB had been investigating domestic violence allegations against Russell that were made by his former wife, Melisa Reidy. Russell had denied the accusations, which Reidy detailed in a blog post in September.
Russell's unpaid suspension includes the 11 regular-season games he missed after being placed on administrative leave Sept. 21. Russell will be eligible to return on May 3 against St. Louis, barring any postponements, and he will not appeal the suspension. He will also participate in an evaluation and treatment program.
The Cubs' season ended Tuesday with a 2-1, 13-inning defeat to the Colorado Rockies in the NL wild-card game. Russell was not active for the game.
Showalter fired as Orioles manager
Buck Showalter has been fired as manager of the Orioles, who made three playoff appearances under his guidance, but this year staggered through the worst season since the team moved to Baltimore in 1954.
Showalter confirmed the dismissal Wednesday in a text message to the Associated Press.
A three-time AL Manager of the Year, Showalter ranks second on the Orioles' career list with 669 victories, trailing Earl Weaver. He took over in August 2010 and orchestrated the resurgence of a team that suffered through 14 straight losing seasons.
Once hailed for making baseball in Baltimore relevant again, the 62-year-old Showalter is out of a job after a season in which the Orioles finished 47-115, 61 games behind Boston in the AL East. His contract expired at the end of October, and the Orioles opted against a renewal as they continue a major rebuild that began in late July, when they traded stars Manny Machado, Zach Britton, Jonathan Schoop and Kevin Gausman for minor league prospects.
Those deals were made by Dan Duquette, the executive vice president of baseball operations, whose future with the organization is up in the air.
Showalter earned AL Manager of the Year honors in 2014 after taking the Orioles to the AL East title and a berth in the Championship Series. He was also named Manager of Year with the Yankees in 1994 and with Texas in 2004. His career record is 1,551-1,517, including 669-684 with Baltimore.