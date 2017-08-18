Twins' Byron Buxton sets new record for fastest inside-the-park homer

The speed of Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton was on display again Friday night when he hit an inside-the-park home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks, circling the bases in a record time of 13.85 seconds, according to Statcast, MLB’s data tracking system.

Buxton launched a deep fly ball to right-center field over Arizona’s A.J. Pollack, who could not field the carom off the base of the wall.

By the time Pollack tracked down the ball, Buxton was headed to third base. Two relay throws to home plate were not in time to catch a sliding Buxton.

According to Statcast, Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon held the record after he circled the bases in 13.95 seconds during an inside-the-park homer against the San Francisco Giants in 2015. Gordon, while playing for the Dodgers in 2014, recorded the fastest home-to-home time of 13.89 seconds against the Colorado Rockies on a play that involved three errors.

Buxton was timed circling the bases in 14.05 seconds during the Twins’ final game last season when he led off against the Chicago White Sox with an inside-the-park homer.