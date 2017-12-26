Diamondbacks prospect Pavin Smith surprises parents on Christmas with special gift

It’s the season of giving, and Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Pavin Smith wanted to show his appreciation to his parents this Christmas.

It wasn’t a new car, boat or an expensive trip to an exotic country; instead, his gift was paying off their mortgage.

On Christmas Day, Smith revealed his gift through a letter that his mother, Pamela, read out loud. He shared the emotional moment via Twitter.

According to the Associated Press, Smith paid off the mortgage with some of the proceeds from a $5-million bonus he earned by signing with the Diamondbacks in June.

The former University of Virginia first baseman was the seventh overall pick in this year’s amateur baseball draft.

