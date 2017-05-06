Kershaw is sharp, Bellinger goes deep (again) and the Dodgers beat Padres in a rout

Clayton Kershaw was pretty mortal on Saturday, at least in the inning that turned out to be one too many.
It did not matter in the end, because the Dodgers were playing the San Diego Padres. And it looked just fine in the box score as Kershaw became the National League’s first five-game winner, giving up one run in 7 1/3 innings of a 10-2 victory.
The Dodgers broke the game open in the ninth inning, when Cody Bellinger chose to make his nightly heroics a grand slam. In his 11 major league games, Bellinger has hit five homers and driven in 14 runs.
Kershaw’s victory did not come easy. By the time he was done, he had made 118 pitches, more than any start in two years. He had walked four — all unintentionally, for the first time in four years.
On the other hand, he had avoided injury, nicely sticking the landing of a pirouette he executed to demonstrate his displeasure with plate umpire Toby Basner.
The first seven innings were shutout ones. In the eighth, pinch-hitter Ryan Schimpf homered, after Kershaw objected to Basner’s calls on previous pitches. After a walk and a strikeout, Kershaw bounced ball four when he walked Wil Myers — but not before Kershaw jumped off the mound and twirled his body all the way around, expressing his disbelief that Basner had called ball three at what appeared to be strike three.
Reliever Pedro Baez got another out but exited with the bases load. Kenley Jansen struck out Hunter Renfroe to end the threat. In order to get credit for the save, Jansen had to complete the ninth inning.
After recording two outs, he could not get the third. Jansen made 33 pitches, and Chris Hatcher had to relieve him to get the final out.
