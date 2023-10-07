Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw looks down during Game 1 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

He stalked to the mound with a busted wing and a silent prayer, Clayton Kershaw desperately hoping his revival tour would continue rolling into a glorious Dodgers’ October.

After two batters, fans were booing.

After five batters Kershaw was crumbling, standing off the mound with his hands on his knees and his stare fixed on the grass.

After eight batters Kershaw was gone, trudging to the dugout where he sat alone on the bench with the same stance surely adopted by Dodgers fans everywhere.

Head buried in hands.

The playoff opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium was supposed to be the continuation of a late-season Kershaw dream, the potentially retiring Dodgers ace carrying his team into the National League Division Series despite dealing with a shoulder injury that would end a normal pitcher’s season.

In the span of 15 minutes, that dream became a nightmare.

The moment begged for him to be great again. He was terrible.

The narrative pleaded for him to be young again. He’s never looked older.

The demons of his past postseason failings were supposed to remain buried forever. They instead resurfaced with an angry vengeance.

Even in those awful starts against St. Louis, he was never rocked like this. Even on that cheater’s night in Houston, he was never overwhelmed like this. Even in his wretched relief appearance against Washington, he was never this bad.

In an eventual 11-2 victory by the Diamondbacks, Kershaw finished the Dodgers before they started, allowing hits to the first five hitters and retiring just one of eight hitters overall.

Double, single, single, double, homer, groundout, walk, double.

Every ball was hit hard. Even shot was a rocket. Even though center fielder James Outman dropped the leadoff double by Ketel Marte and dove over the final double by Evan Longoria, both balls were pulverized, while Gabriel Moreno’s three-run homer to deep left field is probably still soaring toward Eagle Rock.

The Diamondbacks were on every pitch, aggressively attacking Kershaw at every angle, 24 swings at his 25 strikes, only five swings and misses, never fooled, glorified batting practice.

By the time Manager Dave Roberts had mercifully walked to the mound to take the ball from a pitcher who had long since lost his grip, Kershaw had allowed six runs on six hits in one-third of an inning.

The pregame roar morphed into stunned silence while the statistics screamed.

It was the worst start of Kershaw’s postseason career. It was the worst start of his overall career. It was the worst start in Dodgers postseason history. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it could have been the worst start in baseball postseason history, as he was the first postseason pitcher to allow five runs on five hits without getting an out.

It was all so damn disheartening.

There has been much speculation about when Kershaw would throw his last pitch as a Dodger. You might have just seen it. It wasn’t supposed to end like this.

There was growing hope that the weary Kershaw could carry this tattered rotation through the postseason with five strong innings each night. That hope is now gone. This was never supposed to be in the script.

Will Kershaw even pitch again this series? Do the Dodgers have a choice? They are so bereft of starting pitching, it appears that unless he physically can’t withstand the discomfort, Kershaw will have to take the mound again.

But if he returns later in this best-of-five duel, expect him to be on the shortest of leashes, as the Dodgers can’t afford to absorb this kind of instant damage again.

And to think, when the game and series began with the highest of Kershaw hopes.

Since he returned in August after missing about a month with his shoulder injury, he was 3-1 with a 2.23 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 ⅓ innings.

His shoulder was hanging by a thread, his velocity had dipped to five mph below his peak, he was mostly surviving on sheer guts, and his grateful teammates took notice.

“I mean, I think he’s the first one to tell you he hasn’t been feeling, like, 100% and he goes out there and gives you everything he’s got,” said teammate Freddie Freeman before the game. “When you’re a competitor like he is, you find ways. You just find ways to be able to compete. You grind. And what he’s been able to do the last couple of months, the way he’s felt, it’s inspiring.”

In his last 15 home decisions against the Diamondbacks, Kershaw was 14-1 with a 1.80 ERA. The numbers and the storyline led to arguably as much anticipation for this appearance as any during his long postseason history.

Then the game started.

Marte hit a shot that Outman misread off the bat. Corbin Carroll singled up the middle. Then Tommy Pham singled to left. Christian Walker doubled off the left-field bullpen gate. Moreno hit a hanging slider a mile.

Kershaw finally retired a batter when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounded out, but then Alek Thomas walked and Longoria doubled underneath the glove of a diving Outman and here came Roberts.

With the early exit — scores of fans among the huge crowd had probably not even found their seats yet — came the obvious question.

What happened? Was the shoulder reinjured? Did he just pick a bad time to pitch poorly? It surely wasn’t a return of the postseason jitters, as Kershaw talked earlier this week about how he’s matured into a calmer postseason pitcher.

“I think at times maybe in the past I had a fear of failure and didn’t want to go out there and fail. I think now it’s just a lot more positive,” he had said, adding, “The nerves are from an excitement to get to pitch in the playoffs, to get to be a part of it, to be in this moment that a lot of people in the game don’t get to be in. I think that’s a better place.”

He quickly went from a better place to a dark place and now what? The Dodgers are certainly capable of winning three of the next four against the upstart Diamondbacks, but they must do so with a pitching staff that is ever more tattered with an ace who has just been hammered into seeming hopelessness.

Before the game, Roberts stressed that this is not the same squad that collapsed in last season’s division series against the San Diego Padres.

“You know, it’s a different team,” he said. “This is a closer team.”

A closer team that just saw its ace disintegrate. A closer team for whom a championship suddenly seems much farther away.

