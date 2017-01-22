Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura killed in car crash in Dominican Republic

Yordano Ventura, an excitable pitcher with an electric fastball who helped the Kansas City Royals to their first World Series championship in 30 years, died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic early Sunday, the Royals said.

“Our prayers right now are with Yordano’s family as we mourn this young man’s passing,” Royals General Manager Dayton Moore said in a statement. “He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with.”

Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer posted a picture of him with Ventura on Instagram and wrote, “ACE I love you my brother. I’m in disbelief and don't know what to say. I love you ACE”

Ventura, 25, went 38-31 with a 3.89 earned-run average in four years in Kansas City. He started nine postseason games before he turned 25.

Dodgers pitcher Brock Stewart, noting that Miami Marlins ace Jose Fernandez had died in September at 24, said on Twitter: “First Jose, now Yordano... two of my favorite pitchers to watch compete are gone. Very sad how fragile life can be.”

Ventura was not the kind of Dominican prodigy that spurs a bidding war among major league teams and commands a signing bonus in the millions. He could throw exceptionally hard, but he was thin and not even six feet tall, and the Royals signed him for $27,000.

In 2014, his first full season in the major leagues, he was an unlikely pillar of the Kansas City rotation, contributing as the Royals reached the World Series for the first time in 29 years. In the following spring, at age 23, the Royals signed him to a five-year, $23.5-million contract.

As his career blossomed, his temper at times could become as explosive as his fastball. In April 2015 — barely more than a week after the Royals awarded him that new contract — he curiously challenged the Angels’ mild-mannered superstar, Mike Trout.

“Sometimes people pitch angry,” Angels pitcher C.J. Wilson said.

That was far from the only incident with Ventura. He was suspended nine games last season — later reduced to eight games — for throwing at Manny Machado of the Baltimore Orioles.

Angels pitcher Huston Street expressed condolences via Twitter.

“RIP to a true competitor, a loyal teammate, a young star who was great for the game, we had our battles and he earned our respect God Bless,” Street wrote.

The Royals worked to channel Ventura’s emotion into his pitching, and he could express his emotions in good and profound ways as well.

On the day after the Royals lost Game 7 of the 2014 World Series, Ventura went out and played softball with children in Kansas City.

In what turned out to be his last game, he paid tribute on his cap to two young major leaguers gone long before their time: Fernandez of Miami and Dominican countryman Oscar Taveras of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Dominican authorities also confirmed that former major league third baseman Andy Marte died in a separate car accident on that island. Marte, once considered one of the game’s elite prospects, batted .218 in seven major league seasons, mostly for the Cleveland Indians. He hit .362 for the Angels’ triple-A Salt Lake team in 2013.

Trout said on Twitter: “Sad day in the baseball world. RIPVentura RIPMarte”

