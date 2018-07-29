A look at what it says on Vladimir Guerrero's Hall of Fame plaque

“Dazzling five-tool talent from the Dominican Republic renowned for distinctive approach in batter’s box as well as aggressive style in the field and on the basepaths. Covered the plate with an attacking swing that produced a .318 career average and 449 home runs, reached 100-RBI mark 10 times and topped 30 homers eight times. Drove in 126 runs to earn 2004 A.L. most valuable player honors in first season with Angels after eight years as Expos phenom. Led all outfielders in assists over tenure in right field. Nine All-Star Game appearances and eight Silver Slugger Awards.”