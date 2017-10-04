Previewing the Indians-Yankees ALDS: It's New York in 5

Cleveland vs. New York
::
Game 1: Thursday 4:30 p.m. PDT
New York (Sonny Gray, 10-12, 3.55)
at Cleveland (Trevor Bauer, 17-9, 4.19)
Game 2: Friday, 3 p.m.
New York (Masahiro Tanaka, 13-12, 4.74)
at Cleveland (Corey Kluber, 18-4, 2.25)
Game 3: Sunday, TBD
Cleveland (Carlos Carrasco, 18-6, 3.29)
at New York (Luis Severino, 14-6, 2.98)
Game 4: Oct. 9, TBD*
Cleveland (Josh Tomlin, 10-9, 4.98)
at New York (CC Sabathia, 14-5, 3.69)
Game 5: Oct. 11, TBD*
New York (Gray, 10-12, 3.55)
at Cleveland (Kluber, 18-4, 2.25)
*-if necessary | All times PDT
TV: Games 1, 3, 4, 5 on FS1; Game 2 on MLB Network
::
Projected lineups
NEW YORK
POS.; PLAYER; AVG.; HR; RBI
LF; Brett Gardner; .264; 21; 63
RF; Aaron Judge; .284; 52; 114
C; Gary Sanchez; .278; 33; 90
SS; Didi Gregorius; .287; 25; 87
2B; Starlin Castro; .300; 16; 63
1B; Greg Bird; .190; 9; 28
CF; Aaron Hicks; .266; 15; 52
DH; Jacoby Ellsbury; .264; 7; 39
3B; Todd Frazier; .211; 27; 76
::
CLEVELAND
POS.; PLAYERS; AVG.; HR; RBI
SS; Francisco Lindor; .273; 33; 89
CF; Jason Kipnis; .232; 7; 26
2B; Jose Ramirez; .318; 29; 83
DH; Edwin Encarnacion; .258; 38; 107
RF; Jay Bruce; .254; 36; 101
1B; Carlos Santana; .259; 23; 79
LF; Lonnie Chisenhall; .288; 12; 53
C; Roberto Perez; .207; 8; 38
3B; Giovanny Urshela; .224; 1; 15
Keys to the series
Just last month, the Indians produced the longest winning streak by a Major League Baseball team in a century. New York’s rotation is somewhat uncertain, as their ace, Luis Severino, showed during a wildly inconsistent start in the Yankees’ wild-card win over Minnesota. Severino began by throwing 29 pitches and recording one out. Whoever is chosen to start, the Yankees’ strength lies in the bullpen. Cleveland also has a strong corps of relievers. But while the Indians will welcome back recently healed Michael Brantley as a pinch-hitter and pick between Jason Kipnis and Austin Jackson in the outfield, the bottom of their batting order is suspect. The Yankees offer power at every position, passable defense, and a parade of impenetrable relievers. Pick: Yankees in five.
Follow Pedro Moura on Twitter @pedromoura
ALSO
Previewing Astros-Red Sox ALDS: It's Astros in 4
Angels fire hitting coach Dave Hansen
Dylan Hernandez: Jansen, Dodgers couldn't wait for October to arrive