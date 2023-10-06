Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks in NLDS: How to watch, start times and betting lines

The Dodgers embark on what they hope will be a deep playoff run culminating in an eighth World Series championship when they open the National League Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend.

Game 1 of the NLDS will be played at 6:20 p.m. PDT on Saturday at Dodger Stadium. Game 2 will be played at 6:07 p.m. on Monday at Dodger Stadium. Major League Baseball hasn’t announced start times for the rest of the best-of-five series, but Game 3 will be Wednesday, with games 4 and 5 slated for Thursday and Oct. 14, if necessary. All games will air on TBS.

Fresh off their 10th NL West crown in 11 seasons, the Dodgers might have to follow an unconventional game-management strategy in the series after injuries decimated their starting pitching rotation.

Clayton Kershaw (13-5, 2.46 ERA) will get the Game 1 start. The 35-year-old left-hander has provided quality innings for the Dodgers since coming off the injured list in August, but manager Dave Roberts likely won’t hesitate going to the bullpen if Kershaw runs into problems. Rookie Bobby Miller will start Game 2.

The Dodgers will face Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) in the opener. Kelly is 0-11 lifetime against the Dodgers, with a 5.49 ERA over 16 starts.

