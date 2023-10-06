Advertisement
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks in NLDS: How to watch, start times and betting lines

By Austin KnoblauchAssistant Editor, Sports 
The Dodgers embark on what they hope will be a deep playoff run culminating in an eighth World Series championship when they open the National League Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend.

Game 1 of the NLDS will be played at 6:20 p.m. PDT on Saturday at Dodger Stadium. Game 2 will be played at 6:07 p.m. on Monday at Dodger Stadium. Major League Baseball hasn’t announced start times for the rest of the best-of-five series, but Game 3 will be Wednesday, with games 4 and 5 slated for Thursday and Oct. 14, if necessary. All games will air on TBS.

Fresh off their 10th NL West crown in 11 seasons, the Dodgers might have to follow an unconventional game-management strategy in the series after injuries decimated their starting pitching rotation.

Clayton Kershaw (13-5, 2.46 ERA) will get the Game 1 start. The 35-year-old left-hander has provided quality innings for the Dodgers since coming off the injured list in August, but manager Dave Roberts likely won’t hesitate going to the bullpen if Kershaw runs into problems. Rookie Bobby Miller will start Game 2.

The Dodgers will face Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) in the opener. Kelly is 0-11 lifetime against the Dodgers, with a 5.49 ERA over 16 starts.

For a complete breakdown of the series, check out these stories:

Photo illustration for NLDS preview: Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Eighteen outs: Can the Dodgers’ patchwork pitching staff sustain a deep playoff run?

Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte on Aug. 28, 2023.

Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Diamondbacks in the NLDS

Arizona Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham (28) is caught stealing by Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Dodgers to face Diamondbacks in NLDS, hoping to continue one-sided division rivalry

How to watch Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks in the NLDS

Betting lines for Game 1

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts yells from the dugout during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 26, 2023.

Hernández: How Dave Roberts had his ‘most exciting’ season as manager of the Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA - April 16: Dodgers' Julio Urias looks up in agony after allowing a home run to Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Julio Urías was a hero and likely Dodgers Game 1 starter. Now, it’s as if he never existed

Dodger Stadium mass transit options

Mass transit to Dodger Stadium? Get to Union Station. Why the Hollywood Bowl offers a better way

Los Angeles Dodgers' David Peralta, left, congratulates James Outman for a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Noah Davis during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Plaschke: Read it and leap, the Dodgers will win the 2023 World Series championship

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman singles against the San Diego Padres on May 14, 2023, at Dodger Stadium.

On the outs? Dodgers have shown they’re never out of an inning

Dodgers' Mookie Betts, right, celebrates after the Dodgers clinched the NL West title on Sept. 16, 2023, in Seattle.

Dodgers roundtable: In a season of surprises, can they pull off the biggest surprise of all?

Austin Knoblauch

Austin Knoblauch is an assistant editor in Sports at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.

