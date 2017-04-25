Report: Miami Marlins to be sold to group led by Derek Jeter, Jeb Bush

Could Derek Jeter do for the Miami Marlins what Magic Johnson did for the Dodgers?

A group led by Jeter and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush have won the bidding for the Miami Marlins, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Neither the Marlins nor Major League Baseball would comment on the report.

If the Marlins finalize a deal with the Jeter-Bush group, it could take weeks or months for MLB to scrutinize the financing and approve the deal. The Marlins are expected to sell for $1.3 billion, according to the Miami Herald, and it is unclear where the Jeter-Bush group is getting its money.

But Jeter, who lives in Florida, could be the face of a baseball revival in South Florida, in the same way Johnson was the face of a Dodgers revival after his group — with Guggenheim Partners’ Mark Walter as the money man — bought the team from Frank McCourt.

At the time, the Dodgers had fallen out of the top 10 in the major leagues in payroll and attendance. The Dodgers have led the majors in both categories in each of four full seasons under Guggenheim ownership.

The Marlins have not made the playoffs since 2003 and have not had a winning season since 2009. Owner Jeffrey Loria is not well regarded in Miami, in part because of the Marlins’ poor performance and in part because he persuaded Florida legislators to use tax dollars on the Marlins’ new ballpark based on what were later shown to be misstatements about the financial condition of the team.

