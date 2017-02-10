MLB report: Families of men killed with Jose Fernandez file lawsuits

The families of the two men who were with Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez when his boat crashed into a Miami Beach jetty — killing all three — are suing the All-Star's estate.

Attorney Christopher Royer, who is representing the families of 25-year-old Eduardo Rivero and 27-year-old Emilio Jesus Macias, told the Sun Sentinel that Rivero's claim was filed Friday, and Macias' will be filed Monday. Each family is seeking $2 million. Authorities say Fernandez had cocaine and alcohol in his system at the time of the September crash, though it's not clear whether Fernandez was driving.

The attorney representing Fernandez's family, Ralph Fernandez, told the Sun Sentinel a settlement is “highly unlikely,” saying the official crash investigation has not been completed, but he expects it to find Jose Fernandez was not driving the boat when it crashed.

Smith signs with Blue Jays

Right-handed reliever Joe Smith and the Toronto Blue Jays have finalized a $3-million, one-year contract.

The 33-year-old was 1-1 with a 2.51 ERA in 16 relief appearances last year for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs, who acquired him from the Angels at the Aug. 1 trade deadline for right-hander Jesus Castillo. Smith was 1-4 with a 3.82 ERA in 38 games last year for Los Angeles.

A 10-year big league veteran, Smith pitched for the New York Mets (2007-08) and Cleveland (2009-13) before joining the Angels ahead of the 2014 season.

Toronto opened a roster spot by designating catcher A.J. Jimenez for assignment. Earlier in the day, the Blue Jays designated left-hander Chad Girodo for assignment to clear a spot for reliever J.P. Howell, who agreed to a $3-million, one-year deal Thursday.

Etc.

The Pittsburgh Pirates bolstered their infield depth on Friday, acquiring Phil Gosselin from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for minor league pitcher Frank Duncan. The 28-year-old Gosselin hit .277 with 12 doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI in 122 games for Arizona in 2016. He led the majors in both pinch hit appearances (83) and pinch hits (20) last season. … Recently retired Giants left-hander Javier Lopez will work as a special instructor for San Francisco at spring training and there are discussions with home run king Barry Bonds about spending some time with the club in Arizona, too. General Manager Bobby Evans said Lopez would join the team at its Scottsdale spring home. Pitchers and catchers report Monday with their first workout Tuesday. Evans said there are discussions with Bonds, dismissed as the Marlins' hitting coach after one season last year, to determine when it might work for him to be in Arizona for a stint. …

The Chicago Cubs have promoted Kyle Evans to director of pro scouting. Evans is entering his sixth season with the organization and most recently served as director of major league scouting. He replaces Jared Porter, who left for a job with the Arizona Diamondbacks shortly after last season. The Cubs also promoted Alex Suarez to director of international pro scouting; assistant director of player development and international amateur scouting. Jason Parks was promoted to special assistant to the president and general manager.