MLB: Red Sox's David Price to start on Saturday

The San Francisco Giants have transferred Johnny Cueto to the 60-day disabled list, meaning it will be late June at the earliest before the right-hander returns to the rotation. Manager Bruce Bochy also announced that fellow ace Madison Bumgarner will throw his first bullpen session next week as the left-hander begins to work his way back from a broken pinkie finger suffered in spring training. ... The St. Louis Cardinals have put ace Carlos Martinez on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained lat.