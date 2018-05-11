MLB: Red Sox's David Price to start on Saturday

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price says video games may have contributed to his carpal tunnel syndrome but are not the cause of the condition.
Price is set to start Saturday at Toronto. He has not pitched since May 3.
The 32-year-old left-hander is 2-4 with a 5.11 ERA in seven starts during his third season with the Red Sox. He returned to Boston on Tuesday for tests after experiencing numbness in his pitching hand during a bullpen session and was diagnosed with carpal tunnel.
Price will be treated with a procedure similar to acupuncture and hopes to avoid surgery.
Etc.
The San Francisco Giants have transferred Johnny Cueto to the 60-day disabled list, meaning it will be late June at the earliest before the right-hander returns to the rotation. Manager Bruce Bochy also announced that fellow ace Madison Bumgarner will throw his first bullpen session next week as the left-hander begins to work his way back from a broken pinkie finger suffered in spring training. ... The St. Louis Cardinals have put ace Carlos Martinez on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained lat.