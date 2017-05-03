MLB report: Woman grazed by bullet at Busch Stadium in St. Louis

Police were investigating after a woman attending a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game at Busch Stadium was struck by a stray bullet.

Police say the 34-year-old victim was inside the ballpark Tuesday during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers when she felt pain in her arm. She went to a first-aid station for treatment. A bullet was later found near her seat.

Police believe the bullet came from outside the stadium.

The Cardinals said in a statement Wednesday that the organization is grateful no one was seriously injured. The statement read:

“We are aware of an incident last night in which a fan reported being struck by a stray bullet that presumably originated from outside of the stadium. The fan was treated for an abrasion and a bruise on her arm at First Aid and released. She was interviewed by police who are investigating the matter. There is nothing more important than the safety of our fans, and the Cardinals are grateful that no one was seriously injured. We will be sharing more information with the media as further details emerge.”

The Cleveland Indians put ace right-hander Corey Kluber on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain. The former Cy Young Award winner was removed from Tuesday night's game at Detroit after three innings because of back discomfort. ... Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels is expected to miss eight weeks because of a strained right oblique. ...

The Miami Marlins put Edinson Volquez on the 10-day disabled list with a right thumb blister and recalled right-hander Nick Wittgren from triple-A New Orleans. ... Oakland Athletics reliever Sean Doolittle is on the 10-day disabled list with a strain of the left shoulder that has troubled him for three seasons.