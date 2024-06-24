Clayton Kershaw won’t throw for at least a week after feeling soreness in shoulder

An MRI scan showed no new damage in the surgically repaired throwing shoulder of Clayton Kershaw, but the Dodgers left-hander will be shut down from throwing for at least a week to give his sore shoulder time to heal.

Kershaw, who had surgery to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule in his shoulder last Nov. 3, threw three innings for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga in his first minor league rehabilitation start last Wednesday, and he was scheduled to pitch for triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

But manager Dave Roberts said the three-time National League Cy Young Award winner will need to complete at least two bullpen workouts before he returns to game action, so he won’t resume his rehab stint until mid-July at the earliest. Kershaw, 36, was hoping to return around the All-Star break.

“It’s not perfect, but it’s not surprising that there’s a little bit of a regression in the throwing process,” Roberts said before Tuesday night’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox. “This is part of the process for anyone who goes through surgery, who goes through rehab, and is on their way back.

“It could be a week [off], and then he’ll ramp up again. A week is not long enough to worry about cutting into the buildup he’s already had, but it’s a way for us to get the soreness out. … You do the scan to see if there’s new [damage], which there wasn’t, so that’s why we feel very comfortable and confident that this is just a blip.”