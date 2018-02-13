Lawsuit claims agency made improper payments, orchestrated PED coverup

Under baseball's drug policy, positive tests are not announced until and unless an appeal fails. The agency representing Cabrera had a good reason to want to win an appeal, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in New York: Ruben Amaro Jr., the Philadelphia Phillies' general manager, had indicated his team would be willing to pay Cabrera $75 million in free agency that fall. That prospective deal — and the agency's lucrative commission — would vanish if the positive test became public.