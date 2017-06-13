Vin Scully to perform at Hollywood Bowl

Vin Scully will take two days off from retirement to lend his remarkable voice to a historic composition in American history — live at the Hollywood Bowl.

Scully will narrate “Lincoln Portrait” by Aaron Copland, which mixes orchestral music with the words of Abraham Lincoln, excerpted from speeches and debates.

The performances are featured in the July 13 and July 18 shows, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel. The shows also include Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” and Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

“Lincoln Portrait” premiered in 1942, and distinguished narrators over the years have included Walter Cronkite, James Earl Jones and Coretta Scott King. This performance starred basketball legend Julius Erving as narrator.

Scully, 89, retired last year, after 67 seasons as voice of the Dodgers. He is widely considered to be the best broadcaster in baseball history.

The Dodgers retired his microphone last month, with fellow Hall of Famers Sandy Koufax and Tom Lasorda unveiling Scully’s blue and white circle in what the team now calls its ring of honor.

