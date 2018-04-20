The best and the worst of OPS+

This week, we look at OPS+, which is a stat that measures a player's contribution on offense and compares him to an average player that season. An average player is given an OPS+ of 100, so if a player has an OPS+ of 110, then he is 10% better than average. An OPS+ of 90 means he is 10% below average. Since it compares players to that season, this allows us to compare players across eras, since overall stats can be misleading. A player who hit .300/30/100 in 1968 would be much more valuable than a player who did that in the steroid era, for example. It also adjusts for home park, so hitting .300 in Denver is not worth as much as hitting .300 in L.A.