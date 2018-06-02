Stat corner: Clutch hitting

Clutch hitting is a polarizing concept. Some people are convinced there are certain players who rise to the occasion in clutch situations, while most analytics show that 99% of hitters have close to the same average in clutch situations as they do in regular at-bats. And then, most people can’t agree on what defines a clutch situation.
With all that in mind, let’s take a look at one clutch situation, at-bats that come with two out and runners in scoring position. Who were the best hitters in those situations (minimum 400 plate appearances in that situation since 1950, which is the earliest most places can find reliable numbers for those at-bats)?
1. Roberto Clemente, .319
2. Ted Kluszewski, .314
3. Manny Ramirez, .310
4. Miguel Cabrera, .306
5. Hank Aaron, .305
6. Mickey Mantle, .303
7. Bobby Abreu, .301
8. Mo Vaughn, .2987
9. Stan Musial, .2986
10. Derek Jeter, .2983
11. Dante Bichette, .2976
12. Ted Williams, .2965
Top Dodgers
1. Mike Piazza, .318
2. Carl Furillo, .311
3. Steve Garvey, .295
4. Ron Fairly, .293
5. Adrian Gonzalez, .287
Top Angels
1. Torii Hunter, .298
2. Vladimir Guerrero, .296
3. Garret Anderson, .287
4. Bengie Molina, .280
5. Maicer Izturis, .276
Source: baseball-reference.com