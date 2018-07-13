Stat corner: Fielding independent pitching (FIP)

Fielding independent pitching, or FIP, is a stat that focuses only on the events a pitcher has the most control over -- strikeouts, unintentional walks, hit-by-pitches and home runs. It is used often by fantasy baseball players to predict who will improve for one year to the next. If a pitcher’s FIP is much higher than his ERA, then he was probably a bit lucky that season, and his ERA will go up the following year. If a pitcher’s FIP is much lower, the reverse is true. Most baseball front office executives will give equal weight to FIP and ERA when determining whether to acquire a pitcher.