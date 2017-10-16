Judge blasts Astros in ALCS Game 3

Three pitches into Monday’s fourth inning, Aaron Judge galloped onto Yankee Stadium’s warning track and crashed into its right-field wall to retrieve a deep drive off the bat of Houston’s Yuli Gurriel. As he did, Judge’s bulging torso pushed up against an advertisement that foretold the night’s events.

GREATNESS AWAITS, it read.

In the next half-inning, Judge ripped a three-run home run into the left-field seats, announcing his emergence as a viable threat in this American League Championship Series and solidifying the New York Yankees’ easy 8-1 victory in its third game.

CC Sabathia, the 300-pound 37-year-old, supplied six scoreless innings, and the Yankees benefited from strokes of luck that evaded them in the series’ first two games. Houston won each by a 2-1 score.

New York managed three runs in Monday’s second inning. Houston starter Charlie Morton’s curveball proved lethal to Yankees’ left-handed hitters, Brett Gardner and Greg Bird, but he did not throw the pitch to Aaron Hicks, their switch-hitting center fielder.

Hicks ripped a second-inning single into left after Starlin Castro reached on an infield single. Up came Todd Frazier, who stands far from home plate, his body perpetually reared back and ready to unload for a home run. It is his only offensive tool, but he uses it well. When Morton fired a 1-and-1 fastball along the plate’s outer edge, Frazier reached out, closed his eyes, and pushed the baseball to right field.

What would ordinarily be a flyout became a three-run home run because of this ballpark’s puny dimensions. For a half-second before he reached first, Frazier lifted both his legs from the dirt, his euphoria palpable.

After Judge drew a one-out walk in the third, Gregorius shot a grounder up the middle, stopped by Jose Altuve. He threw to first in time for the out, though a review was required to achieve that outcome. The sequence allowed for Judge and Altuve to stand next to each other for the first time this series. It is a spectacularly odd sight, one Most Valuable Player candidate towering over the other, 13 inches and 117 pounds his lesser.

That sequence did not lead to a run. What did was Cameron Maybin’s misplay in the fourth. He pursued Greg Bird’s deep fly all to the way to the left-field line, only to inexplicably let it fall two feet from him for a double. A walk, a hit batter, and a single scored a run. After A.J. Hinch summoned Will Harris from the Astros’ bullpen, a wild pitch scored another, and a high fastball scored three more when Judge clubbed it into the stands.

That made eight runs, all pushed across with two out. The Yankees have only scored with two men out in this series.

The lead was more than sufficient as Sabathia sliced through the Astros. The way he did it, with wily placement and unimpressive velocity, seemed to frustrate the opposition.

When he fooled Carlos Correa with a second-inning fastball that ran inside, Correa swung, missed, and nodded his head while making his way back to the dugout. When Sabathia easily fielded a tapper back from Josh Reddick to end the sixth, Reddick slammed his helmet, and Sabathia cursed the outfielder as he walked off the mound. He ordered him to take a seat and stop talking.

Sabathia’s trouble was limited to the third, when he loaded the bases, then induced an inning-ending pop-up from Correa. That he made it through six innings qualified as a surprise. Few starters do in the postseason, and Sabathia experienced waning success after 75 pitches in the regular season. He threw 99 Monday night.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi used the blowout as an opportunity to try out wild reliever Dellin Betances in the ninth. Betances missed with his first five pitches. When his sixth crossed the plate, the remaining fans broke out in a Bronx Cheer. When he missed with three more, they booed him off the mound. Tommy Kahnle entered and Aroldis Chapman began to warm. Finally, a double play ended it.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Follow Pedro Moura on Twitter @pedromoura