College basketball: Duke outlasts Virginia for 6th straight victory

Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half and No. 12 Duke pulled away late to beat No. 14 Virginia, 65-55, on Wednesday night, the visiting Blue Devils’ sixth victory in a row.

Luke Kennard added 16 points for Duke (21-5, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

London Perrantes scored 14 points to lead the Cavaliers (18-7, 8-5)

at Seton Hall 87, No. 20 Creighton 81: Khadeen Carrington tallied the final 10 points of his career-high 41 in the closing minute as the Pirates made a big stride toward the NCAA tournament with an upset victory.

Desi Rodriguez had 18 points and Angel Delgado added 17 points and 17 rebounds for Seton Hall (16-9, 6-7 Big East).

Creighton (21-5, 8-5) lost for only the second time on the road this season.

Arkansas 83, at No. 21 South Carolina 76: Jaylen Barford tied his career high with 23 points as the Razorbacks (19-7, 8-5 Southeastern Conference) got their first road victory over a ranked opponent in almost three years.

Sindarius Thornwell had 27 points for the Gamecocks (20-6, 10-3).

No. 23 Maryland 74, at Northwestern 64: Melo Trimble scored a career-high 32 points as the Terrapins (22-4, 10-3 Big Ten) held off the Wildcats (19-7, 8-5).

Anthony Cowan added 13 points and Damonte Dodd had 12 for Maryland, which led by as many as 20 points.

SOUTHLAND

MEN

Cal Poly 85, at Cal State Northridge 71: Donovan Fields scored a career-high 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting, Jakub Niziol and Victor Joseph added 15 points, and piece and Cal Poly never trailed in its 85-71 win over Cal State Northridge on Wednesday night. Niziol, whose previous career best was 11 points, scored 13 in the first half and finished with a career-best eight rebounds.

Upcoming Thursday night games:

MEN

Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara — 7 p.m. PST

Pepperdine at Santa Clara — 7 p.m.

UC Davis at Long Beach State — 7 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton at UC Riverside — 8 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at St. Mary’s — 8 p.m.