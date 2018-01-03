College basketball: Georgia Tech upsets No. 15 Miami

Josh Okogie scored a season-high 30 points as Georgia Tech upset No. 15 Miami 64-54 on Wednesday night.

Dewan Huell, with 13 points, was the only player to score in double figures for visiting Miami (12-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

It’s been a tough start to the season for the Yellow Jackets (7-7, 11), but they earned a signature win by holding tough against a Miami defense that ranked in the top five nationally in several defensive categories.

at No. 24 Florida State 81, No. 12 North Carolina 80: Braian Angola scored 20 points as the Seminoles (12-2, 1-1 ACC) ended a seven-game losing streak against the Tar Heels (12-3, 1-1). The Seminoles didn’t make a field goal in the last 2:57 and missed their last four free throws.

at No. 7 Oklahoma 109, Oklahoma State 89: Trae Young fell one rebound short of a triple-double, finishing with 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Sooners (12-1, 2-0 Big 12). The freshman became the first Oklahoma player to score at least 20 points in 12 straight games.

No. 8 Virginia 78, Virginia Tech 52: De’Andre Hunter scored 14 points for the Cavaliers (13-1, 2-0 ACC), who ended a two-game skid. The Hokies (11-4, 0-2) made only 17 of 47 shots and were just two of 12 from three-point range.

No. 17 Kentucky 74, at Louisiana State 71: P.J. Washington scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half as the Wildcats (12-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) survived their first true road test this season. Duop Reath had 24 points and 11 rebounds for LSU (9-4, 0-1).

Marquette 95, at Providence 90 (OT): Marquette’s Markus Howard scored 52 points — tying a Big East record and breaking the school mark of 44 points — during an overtime win. The Golden Eagles (11-4, 2-1) made 13 three-pointers, including 11 from Howard.

WOMEN

at Grambling State 93, Alabama State 71: Shakyla Hill’s assist to Monisha Neal in the closing seconds of Grambling State’s win over Alabama State gave the junior guard the fourth quadruple-double in NCAA women’s basketball history. Hill had 10 assists, 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals.

SOUTHLAND

MEN

at Cal State Fullerton 68, UC Riverside 65: Kyle Allman converted a three-point play with seven seconds left to lift the Titans in the Big West Conference opener for both schools. Allman finished with 16 points for Fullerton (8-5, 1-0) while DJ Sylvester led Riverside (5-10, 0-1) with 24.

Upcoming Southland men’s games for Thursday night:

UC Irvine at UC Davis — 7 p.m. PT

Hawaii at Long Beach State — 7 p.m. PT

Santa Clara at Loyola Marymount — 7 p.m. PT

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly — 7 p.m. PT

Gonzaga at Pepperdine — 8 p.m. PT