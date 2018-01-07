College basketball: Ohio State stuns No. 1 Michigan State

Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 32 points, and Ohio State stunned No. 1 Michigan State 80-64 on Sunday.

The overachieving Buckeyes put together an electrifying 12-0 run to finish the first half and kept their foot on the gas to give first-year coach Chris Holtmann a signature win.

Ohio State (13-4, 4-0 Big Ten) won for its third straight in taking down the best team it is likely to see this season. The mistake-prone Spartans (15-2, 3-1) lost for the first time in the last 15 games, dating back to a seven-point loss to then-No. 1 Duke on Nov. 14.

The Spartans, who came in leading the nation with a 53.3 field-goal percentage, shot just 39 percent for the game and committed a dozen turnovers. Joshua Langford and Miles Bridges each scored 17 points.

Bates-Diop hit 12 of 21 attempts from the floor, including 2 of 4 from the 3-point line. His previous career high was 27 points against Iowa three days ago.

C.J. Jackson had 14 points for Ohio State, and Jae'Sean Tate added 13.

No. 4 Arizona State 80, at Utah 77: Shannon Evans scored 22 points, and No. 4 Arizona State held on for a choppy 80-77 win over Utah on Sunday night to end a two-game losing streak.

Mickey Mitchell hit two free throws with 21.7 seconds remaining after being fouled on a drive to give Utah a 79-77 lead. Justin Bibbins missed what could have been the game-winning 3-pointer with 6 seconds left.

Kodi Justice scored 20 points and carried the offensive load most of the night for Arizona State (13-2, 1-2 Pac-12), but Evans found a groove late, scoring 10 straight points down the stretch. Tra Holder, the league's leading scorer, added 11 points.

Bibbins had 22 points and six assists to lead the Utes (10-5, 2-2), who also lost to No. 14 Arizona on this homestand. Sedrick Barefield added 21.

at No. 9 Wichita State 95, South Florida 57: Shaquille Morris scored 15 points to lead a balanced scoring effort, and No. 9 Wichita State blew out South Florida 95-57 on Sunday.

Zach Brown had 13 points, and Markis McDuffie scored 12 for Wichita State (13-2, 3-0 American Athletic Conference). Darral Willis scored 11 points.

Morris, Brown and McDuffie were a combined 16 of 19 from the floor, helping the Shockers shoot 62.7 percent.

Malik Martin led South Florida (7-10, 0-4 AAC) with 15 points. David Collins scored 12 points, and Terrence Samuel added 10 for the Bulls.

at No. 15 Miami 80, No. 24 Florida State 74: Bruce Brown scored 23 points and the Hurricanes (13-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won at home for the first time since Dec. 5. The Seminoles (12-3, 1-2) lost for the third time in their last six games. Florida State cut a 16-point second-half deficit to four points with 24 seconds left. Braian Angola had 16 points for the Seminoles.

at No. 19 Cincinnati 76, Southern Methodist 56: Jacob Evans III and Gary Clark each scored 18 points, and the Bearcats (14-2, 3-0 AAC) extended the longest active home-court winning streak in the country to 35 games. They are playing at Northern Kentucky University while their campus arena is renovated. The Mustangs (12-5, 2-2) shot only 35.7% from the field and had 18 turnovers.

WOMEN

at USC 62, No. 16 Oregon State 61: Kristen Simon scored 21 points as USC rallied to beat No. 16 Oregon State 65-61 for its first Pac-12 Conference win Sunday at the Galen Center. Sadie Edwards added 17 points.

USC (11-4, 1-3) snapped a three-game losing streak after rallying from a 17-point deficit in the third quarter. Simon made an open basket inside to give the Trojans a 62-61 lead with 54 seconds left.

Oregon State (11-4, 2-2 Pac-12) was down by two but a Katie McWilliams turnover — her only one of the game — against pressure by USC with eight seconds left ensured there would be no last-second heroics for the Beavers.

Marie Gulich scored a team-best 16 points and Mikayla Pivec added 14. Pivec made a half-court shot at the first-quarter buzzer to give the Beavers a 22-13 lead. Oregon State extended it to 17 but USC would rally.

Oregon State made 7 3-pointers in the first half, one in the second half. USC rallied in the third quarter with a 10-0 run — buoyed by turnovers on four consecutive possessions for Oregon State — and pulled within four points at 49-45.