College football: Costello will start at quarterback for Stanford

K.J. Costello will start at quarterback for No. 21 Stanford this week at No. 25 Washington State.

Coach David Shaw said Thursday that Costello will replace Keller Chryst for Saturday's key game in the Pac-12 North.

Costello completed 15 of 24 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown in a 34-24 win over Arizona State on Sept. 30 in his only start. Chryst had started 13 of the last 14 games for the Cardinal but has completed only 53.8% of his passes this season with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

Stanford can clinch the Pac-12 North with wins against Washington State and Washington the next two weeks.

Florida will start its third quarterback of the season Saturday at Missouri. Interim coach Randy Shannon announced Thursday that graduate transfer Malik Zaire will start against the Tigers (3-5, 0-4 Southeastern Conference), a game the Gators (3-4, 3-3) probably need to win to make a bowl.

Zaire replaces redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks, who was benched in three of six starts.

Frank Nutile passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns and Temple’s struggling offense awoke to beat Navy 34-26 at Philadelphia.

Nutile, making his second straight start, completed 22 of 30 passes with one interception as Temple (4-5, 2-3 American Athletic Conference) snapped a two-game skid.

Adonis Jennings had five catches for 127 yards, including touchdown catches of 34 and 40 yards. Keith Kirkwood and Jake Robinson also caught TDs for the Owls, who entered averaging just 20.9 points a game, 112th best in the FBS.