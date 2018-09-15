College football: White throws for five TDs, Memphis breezes by Georgia State

Brady White threw for 269 yards and five touchdowns, Darrell Henderson had a career-high 233 yards rushing and two scores, and Memphis beat Georgia State 59-22 on Friday night.
Memphis (2-1) had a successful fake punt on its first possession, leading the first of five straight touchdown-scoring drives. White threw four touchdown passes in the first half as Memphis led 38-10. Damonte Coxie scored twice for his first multi-touchdown game.
Henderson scored from 54 and 61 yards, becoming the second Tiger to rush for 200-plus yards in back-to-back games. He had 212 yards and three touchdowns in Memphis' 22-21 loss to Navy last week.
Kenny Gainwell scored his first touchdown for Memphis on a 72-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Dan Ellington threw for 107 yards and was intercepted once for Georgia State (1-2).
Longer season? Weather stirs talk
With an eye toward player safety and scheduling flexibility, the NCAA last year considered ways to lengthen the college football season so every team would have 14 weeks to play 12 games every year. It didn’t come to pass.
The topic popped up again this week as Hurricane Florence prompted the cancellation, postponement or relocation of more than a dozen games, just two weeks after two other games were called off because of lightning in the Midwest.
A longer season with more open dates would increase the chances of rescheduling games impacted by weather.