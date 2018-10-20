College football: No. 19 Iowa beats up on Maryland

Nate Stanley threw for 86 yards and a touchdown and 19th-ranked Iowa pummeled Maryland 23-0 on Saturday for its third straight victory.
Anthony Nelson added a TD on a fumble recovery for the Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten Conference), whose defense held the Terrapins to just 115 yards and seven first downs on a day when wind gusts topped 40 mph.
After settling for a pair of short field goals, Iowa went into halftime ahead 13-0 after Stanley found Brandon Smith for a 10-yard TD grab — which Smith made with one hand — with eight seconds left in the second quarter.
Nelson, a defensive end, made it 23-0 Hawkeyes late in the third quarter by falling on a botched handoff from backup quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome in the end zone.
Ivory Kelly-Martin ran for 98 yards for Iowa, which had its first shutout since a 28-0 victory at Illinois two years ago.
Kasim Hill was 6 of 15 passing for 47 yards and a pick for the Terps (4-3, 2-2), who ran for just 68 yards after entering play averaging 245 a game on the ground.
All three of Maryland's losses have come by at least 21 points.
No. 9 Oklahoma 52, at TCU 27: Kyler Murray threw four touchdowns, Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon both had 100-yard rushing games with scores and ninth-ranked Oklahoma rebounded from its only loss this season by beating TCU (3-4, 1-3) for the third time in 11 months, 52-27 on Saturday.
The Sooners (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) won their 18th consecutive true road game, never trailing after scoring touchdowns on each of their first four drives in their first game since losing to Texas two weeks ago.
Brooks ran for 168 yards on 18 carries with an early 21-yard TD. Sermon ran 17 times for 110 yards and scored twice before walking gingerly off the field after being tended to by trainers with about 8{ minutes left.
at No. 23 Wisconsin 49, Illinois 23: Jonathan Taylor rushed for 159 yards and Taiwan Deal ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns as No. 23 Wisconsin took advantage of five first-half turnovers to rout Illinois 49-20 on Saturday.
Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten), which has won nine straight against Illinois (3-4, 1-3), had three interceptions and recovered two fumbles on the way to building a 28-10 halftime lead. Alex Hornibrook, coming off an awful outing in a loss at Michigan last week, threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions.
In other games:
- JaTarvious Whitlow rushed for 170 yards on 19 carries as Auburn scored on three consecutive touchdown drives to open the third quarter Saturday and defeat Mississippi 31-16. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Tigers (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference), who broke open a 10-6 halftime lead with the second-half surge. Auburn rolled up 484 yards in total offense in a turnover-free performance.
- Isaiah Bowser scored on a 5-yard run with 8:12 to play and Northwestern (4-3, 4-1 Big Ten) avoided a major letdown by converting two fourth-downs plays on the game-winning drive to defeat struggling Rutgers 18-15 on Saturday. won their third straight game by rallying from an eight-point third-quarter deficit. Clayton Thorson hit Flynn Nagel on a 2-point conversion pass after Bowser's go-ahead run. Rutgers (1-7, 0-5) lost its seventh straight game.