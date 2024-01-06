Michigan vs. Washington: Five things to know about the CFP championship

In September 2021, the second Saturday of college football featured a prime-time matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Looking back at the state and perception of the programs at the time makes it even more shocking to see the teams facing off Monday night with the College Football Playoff national championship on the line.

That night, Michigan was unranked and coming off a 2-4 record during the pandemic season, and Jim Harbaugh’s base pay had been reduced by half and tweaked to include performance incentives that could make him whole by year’s end. The Wolverines hadn’t beaten Ohio State since 2011.

Washington was coached by Jimmy Lake, who produced some success during the pandemic season, going 3-1 but missing the Pac-12 title game due to COVID-19 protocols. But internally, Lake’s program was a mess. That fact spilled into the public view later that season when Lake shoved a player on the sidelines. Then-Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen, now in the role USC, fired Lake before the Huskies’ disastrous 4-8 season was complete.

That Michigan-Washington game was the start of something special for the Wolverines, as it turned out. A sophomore running back named Blake Corum carried the ball 21 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns, and Michigan won 31-10. By season’s end, the Wolverines’ revamped physical style led them to a resounding win over the Buckeyes, a Big Ten championship and a trip to the CFP. The Wolverines have now accomplished those feats three straight times.

While Michigan prepped for its first CFP, Cohen had a coaching search on her hands. She nailed it, plucking Kalen DeBoer from Fresno State. DeBoer’s first big move was to entice Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., whom DeBoer coached when he was offensive coordinator in Bloomington, out of the transfer portal.

Very quickly — and quietly — the pieces were now in place for the most surprising CFP championship game of the 10 years with the four-team format. These proud programs each shared national championships in the 1990s — Washington in 1991 (after beating Michigan in the Rose Bowl) and Michigan in 1997 — but one will rule the college football world Monday night.

Michigan opened as a 4.5-point favorite after beating Alabama 27-20 in overtime at the Rose Bowl, but this Washington team has thrived all season while being doubted, even after proving itself again and again.

Here are five things to watch as the Wolverines and Huskies pursue immortality at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday (4:45 p.m. PST; ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes).