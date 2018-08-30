College football viewers' guide: Washington-Auburn, Michigan-Notre highlight Week 1 action

Year 2 of the Lane Kiffin era at Florida Atlantic begins and expectations are high after the Owls went 11-3, won the Conference USA title and appeared in a bowl game for the first time since 2008. Singletary returns for the Owls after finishing just shy of the 2,000-yard rushing mark last season. Oklahoma must move on from the Baker Mayfield era, but Kyler Murray should be the perfect replacement. The redshirt junior quarterback decided to forgo his baseball career in an attempt to lead the Sooners back to the College Football Playoff.