Roger Federer says he will skip French Open

Roger Federer said Monday that he won't play in the French Open and will instead prepare to play on grass and hard courts later this season.

Federer posted a message entitled “Roger to skip Roland Garros” on his website, and his agent, Tony Godsick, confirmed that the 18-time Grand Slam champion will not compete at the year's second major tournament, which is scheduled to start in Paris on May 28.

The 2009 French Open champion wrote: “Regrettably, I've decided not to participate in the French Open. I've been working really hard, both on and off the court, during the last month but in order to try and play on the ATP World Tour for many years to come, I feel it's best to skip the clay court season this year and prepare for the grass and hard court seasons. The start to the year has been magical for me but I need to recognize that scheduling will be the key to my longevity moving forward. Thus, my team and I concluded today that playing just one event on clay was not in the best interest of my tennis and physical preparation for the remainder of the season. I will miss the French fans, who have always been so supportive and I look forward to seeing them at Roland Garros next year. Roger”