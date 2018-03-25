Golf: Justin Thomas reaches Match Play semifinal and closes in on No. 1

Justin Thomas was on antibiotics when he arrived in Texas and mustered enough strength for a short practice round that left him wondering how long he would last in the Dell Technologies Match Play, if at all.
"I had a pretty serious conversation with my dad on Monday if I was going to play," Thomas said. "There were probably 15 or so people that watched me play nine holes. You find those 15 people and see if they thought I was ready to play in a golf tournament. Some of the shots I hit were pretty funny."
His health improved. So has his golf.
And now Thomas is one match away from reaching No. 1 in the world and having a shot at his first World Golf Championships title.
Thomas made quick work of Si Woo Kim to win on the 13th hole Saturday morning, and then he pulled away from Kyle Stanley in the afternoon by winning three straight holes to start the back nine that carried him to a 2-and-1 victory.
Now he has a clear path — and a familiar one for Bubba Watson — to replace Dustin Johnson at No. 1 in the world.
Johnson didn't win a match this week and will not get any world ranking points. That means Thomas only has to beat Watson in the semifinals Sunday morning to become the seventh American to top the world ranking.
"I don't care when it happens," Thomas said about going to No. 1. "I just hope it happens, and it happens for a while."
It's only fitting Watson stands in his way.
Watson outlasted Brian Harman in a battle of Georgia southpaws and then won five of six holes to start the back nine to beat Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 5 and 3. That put him in the semifinals for the first time since his Match Play debut in 2011 when it was in Arizona.
That was the year the reigning PGA champion — Martin Kaymer — only had to beat Watson to reach No. 1 in the world. Kaymer won with an eight-foot par on the 18th hole.
"I guess I'm good at that," Watson said. "If you want No. 1, just beat me, and you'll be No. 1."
Alex Noren extended his run at Austin Country Club by winning for the ninth time in his last 10 matches. His only loss was to Johnson a year ago in the quarterfinals, and he needed only 31 holes to beat Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith of Australia.
Noren and Thomas are the only semifinalists who have not lost a match this week.
Kevin Kisner reached the semifinals with a big putt and a big blowout. He made a birdie on the 18th hole to beat Matt Kuchar, and then matched the shortest match of the week with an 8-and-6 victory over Ian Poulter, who was disappointed for more than just losing.
"Probably didn't see that one coming," Kisner said. "I thought it was going to be a difficult match. Obviously, Ian's match-play record speaks for itself. I got off to a good start making a few birdies. He made a few mistakes, and I was able to capitalize on those. And things just snowballed from there."
Poulter was told after he beat Louis Oosthuizen in the morning that reaching the quarterfinals was enough for him to be in the top 50 at the end of the week, which would get him into the Masters. Moments later, he received a text that he needed to win his match against Kisner.
"I gave him no fight at all. It was rubbish," said Poulter, who didn't make a birdie.
The misinformation wasn't to blame, though it clearly added to an all-around bad day at the office.
Steve Stricker in position for back-to-back Champions win
Steve Stricker moved into position for his second straight PGA Tour Champions victory, shooting a three-under 69 in gusting wind Saturday to take a one-stroke lead in the Rapiscan Systems Classic.
Stricker won the Cologuard Classic three weeks ago in Tucson, Arizona, for his first victory on the 50-and-over tour. He tied for 12th the following week in the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship.
"It was a tough day today. It was a grind out there," Stricker said. "The wind made it very difficult. The greens are very quick, you just had to hit some shots. I made a couple putts on the back side that got things going a bit for me, so in a good spot heading into tomorrow."
Stricker had a seven-under 137 total at Fallen Oak, the Tom Fazio-designed layout with big, speedy greens. First-round leader Joe Durant followed his opening 66 with a 72 to drop into a tie for second with Jeff Sluman (67). Stephen Ames (68) and Billy Andrade (70) were five-under.
Stricker bogeyed Nos. 2-3, rebounded with birdies on Nos. 6-7, birdied the par-four 12th and ran in a 75-footer for eagle on the par-five 13th.
"Just trying to get it up there in a 3-foot circle, really, around that hole," Stricker said about the eagle. "The wind was blowing pretty good at the time, and there's a lot of variables. Up the hill, it had a pretty big break to it. Just tried to lag it up there. Sometimes those are the ones that you end up making."
The 51-year-old Wisconsin player has six top-three finishes in eight career senior starts, tying for second behind Durant in the Chubb Classic last month in Naples, Florida.
Brice Garnett's lead cut to two at Corales Puntacana
Brice Garnett took a six-stroke lead into the wind Saturday in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. He came out with a two-stroke advantage.
Garnett bogeyed three of the final six holes for a three-under 69 and a 16-under 200 total. A stroke ahead after each of the first two rounds, Garnett opened with a bogey, birdied Nos. 2, 4 and 6, eagled the par-five seventh, and made two more birdies on the par-three ninth and par-five 12th. He bogeyed the par-four 13th, par-five 15th and par-three 17th.
Corey Conners was second after a 67, and Tyler McCumber also had a 67 to get to 12 under.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo dropped out Friday, finishing last in the 132-man field in his PGA Tour debut. He shot 77-82 playing as an amateur on a sponsor exemption.