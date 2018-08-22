Serena Williams and seven other tennis players rank among the top 10 highest-paid female athletes

Eight of the world’s 10 highest-paid female athletes are tennis players.
Two of them have the last name Williams.
And none of them rank among the top 100 highest-paid athletes in the world.
Serena Williams tops Forbes’ list of the top-earning female athletes, raking in $18.1 million in prize money and endorsements (mainly endorsements, due to her extended layoff surrounding the September birth of her daughter) between June 2017 and June 2018.
When Forbes determined the biggest moneymakers from the sports world earlier this summer, Williams came in at No. 118.
The entire top 10 of the all-female list combined to make $105 million during the 12-month period. The top three highest paid male athletes — Floyd Mayweather, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — each made more than that amount individually. Mayweather made more than twice that amount ($275 million) on his own.
The only non-tennis players to make the all-female top 10 are Indian badminton player P.V. Sindhu at No. 7 ($8.5 million) and race car driver Danica Patrick at No. 9 ($7.5 million).
The top 10 also included Caroline Wozniacki ($13 million), Sloane Stephens ($11.2 million), Gabrine Muguruza ($11 million), Maria Sharapova ($10.5 million), Venus Williams ($10.2 million), Simona Halep ($7.7 million) and Angelique Kerber ($7 million).