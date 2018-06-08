Racing! Seattle Slew is No. 3 in Triple Crown countdown; Jon White’s final Belmont rankings

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get to Belmont Stakes Eve.

Once again, before we get to Jon White’s Belmont rankings, let’s see if you remember the run of our No. 3 horse in the Triple Crown countdown.

3. Seattle Slew (1977) 103 points

Seattle Slew, the 10th horse to sweep the three races, is the only undefeated winner of the Triple Crown, something Justify can equal if he wins on Saturday. But some say that Seattle Slew never got enough credit for his accomplishment. Panelist Tim Layden gave this analysis: “It's often said that he beat a weak crop, but the Triple Crown defines itself.”

Another panelist, Jon White, put it this way: “Seattle Slew for a long time did not seem to get the respect he deserved. Because Secretariat had become so popular when he had become a Triple Crown winner in 1973, Seattle Slew rubbed a lot of people the wrong way when he achieved the feat just four years later. Trainer Billy Turner told me in 2014 that he actually received hate mail after the Belmont for winning the Triple Crown with Seattle Slew. It also did not help Seattle Slew that only a year after his Triple Crown, Affirmed won the three races. But as the years have gone by, Seattle Slew became less and less an equine Rodney Dangerfield. Probably one of the reasons for that is that Seattle Slew would become one of the premier sires of all time.”

The panel, by consensus, put him at third best. One voter had him seventh, one put him in fifth, three had him in fourth, but five said he belonged third. One voter said he was second.

Last year the Times ran a very long story on the 40th anniversary of his Triple Crown win. In it, we talked to the owners, trainers and even Slew’s exercise rider. You can read it here.

Seattle Slew was the favorite in every one of his 17 races, except as a 4-year-old when he ran against Affirmed. As a 2-year-old he won all three of his starts including a 10-length win in the Champagne Stakes at Belmont. This established him as the early favorite for the Kentucky Derby .

He started his 3-year-old season in Florida, winning an allowance and the Flamingo Stakes. Then in his final prep, he easily won the Wood Memorial in New York by 3 ¾ lengths. Co-owner Mickey Taylor was concerned about security, especially when he found a night watchman asleep at Hialeah. He moved his parents, and their camper, to outside his barn as added security.

When it was time to go to Louisville, Churchill Downs officials said they were not going to allow the camper on the backstretch. Taylor threatened to pull his horse. Churchill capitulated. The start of the Derby was rough in that the assistant starter didn’t have Slew’s head straight when the gate opened. It didn’t matter he still won by 1 ¾ lengths. Watch race here.

The Preakness went smoothly and jockey Jean Cruguet saved him knowing the Belmont was three weeks away. He won by 1 ½ lengths but it could have been much more. Watch race here.

The Belmont Stakes brought with it many challenges, the biggest was a pari-mutuel clerk strike, which was important because his exercise rider, Mike Kennedy, was a member of that union. Legend has it that Turner sneaked Kennedy on the grounds in the trunk of his car. In fact, Kennedy just slumped down low and was in with no problem. The strike ended and Slew was able to train with his regular exercise rider. Slew won the Belmont by four lengths. Watch race here.

The colt needed some time off but the ownership group was persuaded by Marje Everett to run him in the Swaps Stakes at Hollywood Park in less than a month. He finished fourth, his first loss. Watch race here.

He ran seven times as 4-year-old, including two races against Triple Crown winner Affirmed. Slew won the first and both were beaten in the second.

Seattle Slew had a remarkable career as a stallion. His most notable being A.P. Indy and Slew O’ Gold.

He eventually retired and moved to Hill ‘n’ Dale Farm to live out his last days.

The Times story recounted this poignant moment on his final day:

Slew had a companion his last couple years, a black Labrador called Chet, named after Mickey Taylor's father.

“Slew didn't like dogs,” Mickey Taylor said. “If there was a dog in his stall he wasn't there long. But he was different with Chet.”

On May 7, Slew was slipping away. Mickey went to find Chet to bring him to the stall to see Slew, where Karen Taylor and his longtime groom Tom Wade were waiting.

“Slew is laying down in Karen's arms,” Mickey said. “Chet walks in and he looks up and they make contact, eye to eye. Slew raised up on his sternum. I turned Chet loose and he just stood there.”

Chet then went over and licked Slew, who reciprocated. They went nose to nose and licked each other again.

“Something passed between Slew and Chet,” Karen Taylor said. “It was like they were talking.”

Slew put his head down in Karen's lap, closed his eyes and passed away.

It was exactly 25 years to the day that Seattle Slew won the Kentucky Derby.

The Times Triple Crown panel is composed of horse racing experts, journalists and racing secretaries. It members are Rick Hammerle, racing secretary at Santa Anita; Steve Haskin, racing author and columnist the BloodHorse; David Jerkens, racing secretary at Del Mar; Tim Layden, turf writer at Sports Illustrated; Tom Pedulla, lead writer for America’s Best Racing; Jay Privman, national correspondent for the Daly Racing Form; Jeff Siegel, veteran horseman and lead commentator at XBTV.com; Childs Walker, turf writer at the Baltimore Sun; Alicia Wincze Hughes, racing editor at the BloodHorse; Jon White, racing historian and morning-line maker at Santa Anita and Tim Wilkin, turf writer at the Albany Times Union.

Vote totals were 14 points for first place, 12 for second, 10 for third, and then one point less in descending order.

Jon White’s Belmont rankings

In case you forgot, Jon is a historian of the sport of horse racing and also does the morning line at Santa Anita. This is his breakdown of Saturday’s Belmont Stakes.

1. Justify (4-5 morning line). “I not only believe Justify is going to win the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes and become this country's 13th Triple Crown winner, I think there is a good chance he will do so by a comfortable margin.

“Many are of the opinion that the greatest performance in the history of American racing was Secretariat's phenomenal 31-length victory in the 1973 Belmont Stakes to complete a Triple Crown sweep. Secretariat was a big colt who thrived on Belmont Park's vast 1 1/2-mile oval. Justify is an even bigger colt who likewise should relish running on such a large oval with its sweeping turns.

“Justify's Hall of Fame trainer, Bob Baffert , said earlier this week that Justify stands 16 hands, 3 inches tall and ‘weighs like 1,270 pounds.’ When Secretariat was a 3-year-old, he was meticulously measured on Oct. 22 by Dr. Manuel Gilman, the official veterinarian at that time for the New York Racing Assn. tracks. Secretariat's height was 16 hands, 1/2-inch. He weighed 1,131 pounds.

“If Justify succeeds in the Belmont, he will be the first Triple Crown winner who did not race as a 2-year-old. If he is victorious in the Belmont, he and Seattle Slew would be the only two to win the Triple Crown with an unblemished record. Justify also would become only the second Triple Crown winner sold previously at public auction. Seattle Slew was a $17,500 yearling. Justify was a $500,000 yearling.

“The Belmont Stakes pace should be much better for Justify than it had been in the first two legs of the Triple Crown. NBC's Randy Moss has pointed out that no horse in the 144-year history of the Kentucky Derby won it after going the opening quarter-mile as fast as Justify did. Justify was slightly off the lead in a first quarter that was run in 22.24 seconds on a sloppy track. Justify splashed home a 2 1/2-length winner, with Good Magic finishing second. Good Magic was last year's Eclipse Award-winning 2-year-old male.

“The early pace was not as torrid in the Preakness. Justify ran the initial quarter in 23.11 seconds, again on a sloppy track. But while the Preakness tempo was not as rapid as it had been in the Derby, Justify nevertheless found himself embroiled in a prolonged tussle for the lead with Good Magic that continued all the way until deep stretch. After Justify finally put away Good Magic, he then had to hold off late challenges from Bravazo and Tenfold. While Justify won by only a half-length, it was to his credit that he got the job done without ever getting a breather at any point during the entire 1 3/16 miles.

“If, as expected, the early pace in the Belmont is not as fast as it was in the Derby or Preakness, Justify's opponents could be in big trouble.

“Of course, in the 1 1/2-mile Belmont, Justify is being asked to go farther than he ever has before. But so is everyone else in the race. While I would not say Justify's breeding is the greatest for a 1 1/2-mile race, the blood of numerous past Belmont Stakes winners is coursing through his veins, including Triple Crown winners Count Fleet (1943), Secretariat (1973) and Seattle Slew (1977). These Belmont Stakes winners also are in Justify's pedigree: American Flag (1925), Johnstown (1939), Bimelech (1940), Native Dancer (1953), Nashua (1955), Gallant Man (1957), Sword Dancer (1959), Damascus (1967) and A.P. Indy (1992).

“One concern I have is Justify was not the 2-year-old male champion. Six of the last seven Triple Crown winners — Count Fleet, Citation, Secretariat, Seattle Slew, Affirmed and American Pharoah —were the 2-year-old male champ.

“Justify also is being asked to defeat more opponents in the Belmont Stakes than any of the 12 Triple Crown winners. Justify is facing nine horses. Sir Barton defeated only two opponents in the 1919 Belmont, Gallant Fox three in 1930, Omaha four in 1935, War Admiral six in 1937, Whirlaway three in 1941, Count Fleet two in 1943, Assault six in 1946, Citation seven in 1948, Secretariat four in 1973, Seattle Slew seven in 1977, Affirmed four in 1978 and American Pharoah seven in 2015.

“Is Justify a cinch to win the Belmont Stakes? Certainly not. Spectacular Bid, one of the greatest thoroughbreds of all time, was thwarted in his bid for a Triple Crown sweep when he finished third as an overwhelming favorite in the 1979 Belmont. Smarty Jones’ only defeat in nine career starts came in the 2004 Belmont. Big Brown's lone loss in eight lifetime starts came in the 2008 Belmont.

“But while anything can happen in a horse race, I look for Justify to continue his winning ways in the Belmont Stakes and complete a sweep of the coveted Triple Crown. If it happens, Baffert will join the legendary Sunny Jim Fitzsimmons as the only trainers to win the Triple Crown twice. Fitzsimmons won the Triple Crown with Gallant Fox in 1930, then with Gallant Fox's son Omaha in 1935. Baffert won the 2015 Triple Crown with American Pharoah, who prevailed in the Belmont Stakes by an emphatic 5 1/2 lengths. Justify would be Baffert’s third Belmont Stakes winner. Point Given won the 2001 Belmont for Baffert in isolated splendor by 12 3/4 lengths.”

2. Hofburg (9-2). “He is by Tapit, who remarkably has sired Belmont Stakes winners Tonalist (2014), Creator (2016) and Tapwrit (2017). Hofburg encountered traffic trouble in the 20-horse Kentucky Derby, but was full of run in the stretch to finish seventh, then galloped out strongly after the finish. He has a Hall of Fame trainer in Bill Mott , who won the 2010 Belmont with Drosselmeyer.”

3. Vino Rosso (8-1). “In an epic renewal of the Belmont, Vino Rosso's sire, Curlin, lost by a head in 2007 to the filly Rags to Riches (who should be in the Hall of Fame). Vino Rosso finished ninth in the Kentucky Derby, but his three-length victory in the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct gives him a license to do well in the Belmont. Todd Pletcher trains Vino Rosso. Pletcher has won the Belmont three times (the aforementioned Rags to Riches, Palace Malice in 2013 and Tapwrit in 2017).”

4. Bravazo (8-1). “He rallied late with gusto to finish second in the Preakness. When Bravazo ran sixth in the May 5 Kentucky Derby, it actually was a pretty good effort due to a wide trip and the fact he had not raced since the March 24 Louisiana Derby . D. Wayne Lukas trains Bravazo. Lukas and Baffert are tied for most Triple Crown race victories by a trainer. They each have 14. Lukas has won the Belmont four times (Tabasco Cat in 1994, Thunder Gulch in 1995, Editor's Note in 1996 and Commendable in 2000).”

5. Tenfold (12-1). “By finishing a respectable third in the Preakness, this lightly raced son of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin showed that he certainly is not out of his league in the Belmont. The Preakness was only his fourth career start. Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen trains Tenfold. Asmussen won the 2016 Belmont with Creator.”

6. Blended Citizen (15-1). “He is the only horse in this year's Belmont Stakes to have raced at Belmont Park. Blended Citizen won the 1 1/8-mile Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont on May 12. American Pharoah is the lone Triple Crown winner who had not raced previously at Belmont Park, something Justify also is seeking to do this year.”

7. Free Drop Billy (30-1). “His worst races have been when they mattered the most. He has never finished worse than fourth except for when he ran ninth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile and 16th in the Kentucky Derby. Maybe he will finish third in the Belmont. Dale Romans , who trains Free Drop Billy, has sent out a horse to finish third in the Belmont four times (Nolan's Cat in 2005 at odds of 20-1, First Dude in 2010 at 5-1, Keen Ice in 2015 at 17-1 and Medal Count in 2017 at 24-1).

8. Noble Indy (30-1). “A candidate to be a pace factor in the Belmont. He won the Louisiana Derby, but then finished 17th in the Kentucky Derby. Noble Indy, like Vino Rosso, is trained by Pletcher.”

9. Restoring Hope (30-1). “This colt, like Justify, is trained by Baffert. Restoring Hope finished third in the Wood Memorial and 12th in the Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs. While a Belmont victory by Restoring Hope unquestionably would rank among the biggest upsets in the history of the sport, it is not out of the question for him to get into the superfecta at huge odds.”

10. Gronkowski (12-1). “He's making his United States debut and first start on dirt after racing on turf and synthetic surfaces in England. While there no doubt there will be those who put some money on him solely because he's named after the accomplished tight end for the New England Patriots, it seems to me this is an arduous task for the equine Gronk.”

(Note: Thanks so much for Jon’s weekly analysis since the middle of the Derby prep season. They have truly been a work of educational art every week.)

A couple of Belmont reads

--If you missed it in The Times, there is a story about the mystique surrounding the 1 ½-mile distance of the Belmont Stakes from those who have won the race. Read it here.

--An angle on Bob Baffert you haven’t read. He gets mistaken for pro wrestler Ric Flair . Read it here.

More from the Belmont

We can’t be everywhere, so with the help of the NYRA Press Office here’s a quick spin around what’s going on at the backstretch.

--Justify made his first appearance over the Belmont Park surface on Thursday morning and he looked great going about 1 3/8 miles. “He just floated over this track,” Baffert said. “He was happy. He was aggressive. He was just getting over the track really well. He couldn't have looked any better coming around there. He looks like a horse that is flourishing.”

--Dale Romans, trainer of Free Drop Billy, found himself in a position to help someone and he came through. He was at Tuesday’s draw at Citi Field and stayed for the game. He left his seat in the left-field stands and came upon a woman choking. We’ll let him describe what happened.

“I came up the back of the steps toward the rest room and this lady and her daughter are there. She's kind of bent over a table, one of those little things around the post where you put your condiments and stuff. You could tell she was in distress. Her mother keeps telling the security guard, ‘Get somebody, help her, get somebody.’ I walked over and said, ‘Do you want the Heimlich?’ And she shook her head yes. She couldn't speak.“I grabbed her and two or three pops and she got rid of what was in her throat, got up and she was fine. She might not have died but it definitely got her out of distress. She might have died; she couldn't breathe. It was interesting, to say the least. Maybe I get a little divine intervention Saturday.”

--Gronkowski, the horse not the man, did a 1 ½-mile gallop on Thursday morning. “He’s going good and looks terrific,” said trainer Chad Brown. “He looked fine [Thursday].” Gronkowski drew post six in the 10-horse field. “I like the post and we’ll see what happens going into the race,” Brown said.

--Hofburg’s dam, Soothing Touch, has had some success producing horses for the turf. But trainer Bill Mott elected to keep Hofburg, the second favorite, on the dirt.

“He always worked very well on the dirt,” Mott said. “As far as I can remember, we only breezed him once on the turf and it probably wasn't as good as his dirt works had been. So, we went back to the dirt with him and that's where we've been ever since.”

--Blended Citizen, running for trainer Doug O’Neill, last ran in the 1 1/8 mile Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont, which he won. “We were always hoping to run him in a longer race, and this is it,” said Leandro Mora, O’Neill’s assistant. “So if he doesn't do any good, at least we tried it. We got the shot.”

Santa Anita review

Thursday’s feature had a sad ending when 1-9 favorite Amada Rafaela was pulled up after the half-mile pole and did not finish. Jeremy Balan of the Bloodhorse, but in New York to report on the Belmont, reported that she was euthanized after an unspecified injury. She debuted on May 5 with an 8 ¼-length win. She is trained by Baffert and was ridden by Martin Garcia. It was an allowance race for 3-year-old fillies going six furlongs.

Best Of Me won the race by 2 ¼ lenhths for trainer Peter Miller and jockey Martin Pedroza. She paid $32.20 to win.

Santa Anita preview

Friday’s pre-Belmont card isn’t going to attract the kind of crowd that Saturday’s 11-race card will, that’s for sure. It’s meager pickings with two allowance races, both on the turf. In fact, half the eight-race card is on the turf. Three of the races are restricted to Cal-breds and three races are claimers.

The feature is probably the sixth, an allowance/optional claimer with 10 horses going 6 ½ furlongs down the hillside turf course. The purse is $63,000, or $2,000 more than an almost identically written eighth race that is restricted to Cal-bred fillies and mares.

What’s the slogan? “It pays to buy a Cal-bred.” Uh, not always. I’m sure there is a nuance in the condition that explains it. Or is it a case of not-equal pay for equal work? (Just having fun here, folks.)

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 5, 9, 7, 8, 10, 12, 10.

Bob Ike’s SA play of the day

SIXTH RACE: No. 2 Cimpl Man (7-2)

Recent $62,500 claim by John Sadler, this gelding ran third to similar in his most recent and comes back at the same allowance/optional claiming level while adding blinkers. His last win came over the downhill layout in October but we are expecting a top effort today.

Thursday’s result: Reign On ($4.80) got hammered to 7-5 and wired the field for a comfortable win in the third race.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Los Alamitos weekend preview

This weekly segment is in the hands of Orlando Gutierrez , marketing and media maven at Los Al. So, the floor is yours, Orlando.

“Start Somethin Bad, Duck Dash N Go, and Maggie Durant, all stakes winners at Los Alamitos in 2017, will face off in the allowance feature for distaffers at 330 yards on Friday night. First post for the eight-race program is 7 p.m. On Saturday, the grandstand and clubhouse at Los Alamitos Race Course will open at 8 a.m. on Belmont Stakes day, while the Vessels Club will open at 9 a.m.

“There are two horses with Los Alamitos ties in action in the Belmont. The big favorite Justify trained at Los Alamitos before traveling to Santa Anita to continue his training prior to his racing debut, while Restoring Hope debuted in a maiden special weight race at Los Alamitos on Dec. 17. And of course, Baffert, who trains Justify and Restoring Hope, was a leading quarter-horse trainer at Los Alamitos in the 1980s.

“The quarter-horse action on Saturday will be headed by the sophomore debuts of Chance To Fire and Unblemished, a pair of Grade 1 Golden State Million Futurity finalists last year. The fourth-place finisher in the Golden State Million, Chance To Fire also finished third in the Grade 1 Ed Burke Million Futurity and second in the Governor’s Cup Futurity for Cal-breds. He was named the 2017 Pacific Coast Quarter Horse Racing Assn. champion 2-year-old gelding. First post for the nine-race program is also 7 p.m.

“Los Alamitos will have an 11-race program on Sunday night with the entire card being dedicated to the trials to the Grade 1, $1,060,000 Ed Burke Million Futurity. Ninety-two juveniles will be in action with the horses with the 10 fastest times in the 350-yard trials moving on to the Ed Burke final on Sunday, June 24. Wicked Affair, Striver, and Ms Ko, the top three finishers in the Robert Adair Kindergarten Futurity on May 20, will top the Ed Burke trials. Kindergarten winner Wicked Affair will start from post four in the sixth race, while Striver has drawn post three in the seventh. Ms Ko will be part of trial number five. Monster Hand and Powerful Favorite, half-brothers out of the top broodmare Remember Me Rose, are among the others looking for a spot in the Ed Burke on Sunday.”

Ed Burgart’s LA play of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 8 Richy Rich (9-2)

He gets his preferred distance of 330 yards and ran much better than his last 100-yard fourth-place line indicates when he was loaded with energy past the wire after getting bumped around sharply early. He is only making his third start since February and draws a nice post. I suggest a win bet and exacta boxes of 8-3 and 8-5 with Twisted Sifter and Down For Debate respectively.

Final thought

If you would like to subscribe to the newsletter you can click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Any thoughts, drop me an email at johnacherwa@gmail.com or follow me on Twitter @jcherwa

And now the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Thursday, June 7. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 31st day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.27 43.92 1:07.45 1:13.77 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Queen Bee to You 123 1 6 4–hd 4–1 1–hd 1–1 Desormeaux 2.20 8 Operandi 118 8 5 3–1 3–hd 2–1 2–1½ Gutierrez 10.00 5 Cleverly Beverly 125 5 1 5–½ 6–1½ 4–1 3–1¾ Franco 9.30 3 Easy Song 123 3 3 1–hd 1–hd 3–1 4–ns T Baze 8.90 4 All of a Sudden 123 4 8 7–hd 8 8 5–1¼ Talamo 1.70 2 Li'l Grazen 123 2 7 8 7–½ 6–hd 6–ns Elliott 25.20 6 Forthenineteen 123 6 4 6–½ 5–hd 7–hd 7–nk Pena 26.10 7 Allie's Love 111 7 2 2–1½ 2–1 5–½ 8 Figueroa 5.80 1 QUEEN BEE TO YOU 6.40 3.80 3.00 8 OPERANDI 7.60 4.20 5 CLEVERLY BEVERLY 6.80 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $26.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-5-3) $87.73 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-8-5-3-4) $6,568.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-5) $110.90 Winner–Queen Bee to You B.f.4 by Old Topper out of Silk Queen, by Touch Gold. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Michael Pender. Owner: Christopher St. Hilaire. Mutuel Pool $118,157 Exacta Pool $61,149 Superfecta Pool $26,095 Super High Five Pool $38,661 Trifecta Pool $40,709. Scratched–none. QUEEN BEE TO YOU saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside into the stretch, gained the lead in midstretch and inched away late under urging then a long hold in the final strides. OPERANDI stalked outside then alongside a rival, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the advantage, battled outside the winner in the drive and could not quite match that one late. CLEVERLY BEVERLY stalked between horses, came three deep into the stretch and gained the show. EASY SONG had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail, was between horses into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ALL OF A SUDDEN chased outside a rival, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LI'L GRAZEN saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the drive and also lacked a rally. FORTHENINETEEN stalked outside then three deep on the hill and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. ALLIE'S LOVE dueled outside a rival, dropped back between horses into the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at 14 feet. SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 24.01 47.24 1:12.34 1:25.65 1:39.50 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Rooms 125 1 3 2–2 2–1½ 2–4 1–2 1–6¼ Gutierrez 1.30 3 Tiki Bar Logic 123 3 2 1–3 1–7 1–2½ 2–5 2–4¼ Talamo 1.90 5 Backintheacademy 123 5 5 3–hd 3–1 3–3 3–3½ 3–3½ Pereira 7.80 2 Resky Business 116 2 4 4–4 4–5 4–4 4–6 4–11¾ Espinoza 3.80 4 Gio's Lady 123 4 1 5 5 5 5 5 Frey 9.90 1 ROOMS 4.60 2.80 2.40 3 TIKI BAR LOGIC 2.80 2.20 5 BACKINTHEACADEMY 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $16.20 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $6.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-5) $10.95 Winner–Rooms Dbb.f.4 by Giant's Causeway out of Palau, by Kingmambo. Bred by Kretz Racing LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Gulliver Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $113,353 Daily Double Pool $24,924 Exacta Pool $50,766 Trifecta Pool $38,529. Claimed–Tiki Bar Logic by Nakhleh, Michael, Robershaw, Richie and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Scratched–none. ROOMS came out nearing the first turn, stalked just off the rail, bid outside the runner-up into the stretch to gain the lead in upper stretch and drew off under some urging and steady handling. TIKI BAR LOGIC sped to the early lead outside the winner, angled in and kicked clear, set the pace along the inside, offered little resistance when challenged into the stretch but was clearly second best. BACKINTHEACADEMY five wide early and bumped and forced out nearing the first turn, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace the rest of the way and picked up the show. RESKY BUSINESS stalked off the rail then steadied in tight nearing the first turn, chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail into and on the second turn, came out some into the stretch and lacked a rally. GIO'S LADY steadied in tight four wide between horses nearing the first turn, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence into the second turn, came out some into the stretch and lacked a further response. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run toward the first turn but made no change when they ruled the trouble caused by the winner did not alter the original order of finish. THIRD RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.05 44.56 1:07.32 1:13.56 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Reign On 121 5 3 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 1–1 Desormeaux 1.40 6 General Ike 123 6 4 3–3 2–1 2–4 2–3¼ Conner 3.10 1 Yes Yes Yes 121 1 1 6 6 6 3–ns Elliott 8.60 3 Roaring Rule 123 3 2 4–hd 5–2½ 4–2 4–2½ Pena 30.40 4 El Tovar 123 4 5 2–hd 3–2 3–1½ 5–1 Pedroza 1.60 2 Los Gatos 123 2 6 5–1½ 4–hd 5–½ 6 Pereira 52.60 5 REIGN ON (GB) 4.80 3.00 2.40 6 GENERAL IKE 3.60 2.60 1 YES YES YES 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $13.60 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $7.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-1-3) $10.25 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-1) $13.10 Winner–Reign On (GB) Ch.g.4 by Equiano (FR) out of Queens Jubilee (GB), by Cayman Kai (IRE). Bred by J. A. and M. A. Knox (GB). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $185,375 Daily Double Pool $15,309 Exacta Pool $92,809 Superfecta Pool $34,735 Trifecta Pool $61,360. Claimed–Reign On (GB) by Andrews, Andy and Martindale, Ken. Trainer: Charles Treece. Claimed–Roaring Rule by Gary Finder. Trainer: Ronald Ellis. Claimed–El Tovar by Porter, Glenn, Martin, John and Taghavi, Guy R. Trainer: John Martin. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-1-5) paid $22.50. Pick Three Pool $36,837. REIGN ON (GB) sped to the early lead off the rail, angled in and set the pace inside, responded when challenged into the stretch, inched away again under urging in midstretch and was under steady handling late. GENERAL IKE stalked off the rail then outside a rival, bid outside the winner into the stretch, drifted in a bit in midstretch and could not quite match that one in the final furlong. YES YES YES chased a bit off the rail to the stretch, came out some then angled to the inside in the drive and edged a rival for the show. ROARING RULE lunged some at the break, angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch, was under urging in upper stretch then had the rider lose the whip in midstretch and was edged for third. EL TOVAR bobbled at the start, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out some leaving the hill, angled to the rail entering the stretch, came out in upper stretch and lacked a rally. LOS GATOS a bit slow to begin, chased just off the rail then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. Rail on hill at 14 feet. FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.10 46.54 59.47 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Reflect 122 5 6 4–hd 2–hd 1–1 1–5¾ Desormeaux 4.00 6 Katieleigh 122 6 4 3–1½ 1–1 2–5 2–6¼ Van Dyke 4.20 8 Queen of the Track 122 8 8 5–hd 5–4 3–1 3–nk Bejarano 10.70 1 Lesley's Song 122 1 9 7–1½ 6–1 6–½ 4–nk Conner 9.00 7 Giza Goddess 122 7 3 6–½ 7–½ 5–hd 5–3¾ Franco 22.20 3 Factor of Two 122 3 1 2–hd 3–hd 4–1½ 6–4¼ Gutierrez 1.10 9 Zo Lo's Lov 122 9 2 8–hd 9 8–½ 7–1¼ Talamo 15.80 4 Point Received 122 4 7 9 8–hd 9 8–5½ Pereira 101.10 2 Kalypso Night 122 2 5 1–hd 4–2 7–1½ 9 Elliott 47.40 5 REFLECT 10.00 4.40 3.20 6 KATIELEIGH 5.80 4.20 8 QUEEN OF THE TRACK 5.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $31.20 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $19.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-8-1) $63.56 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-8) $82.05 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-8-1-7) Carryover $1,227 Winner–Reflect Ch.f.2 by Trappe Shot out of Scat Patty, by Scat Daddy. Bred by T/C Stable, LLC (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Impact Thoroughbreds LLC and Madaket Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $152,479 Daily Double Pool $18,581 Exacta Pool $78,706 Superfecta Pool $34,768 Trifecta Pool $56,983 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,607. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-5-5) paid $38.90. Pick Three Pool $14,222. REFLECT stalked between foes then off the rail, advanced four wide leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away under left handed urging and drifted inward in the drive then drew off along the rail under a hold late. KATIELEIGH dueled three deep, edged away and angled in some leaving the turn and into the stretch and was clearly second best. QUEEN OF THE TRACK chased outside then four wide, continued off the rail on the turn and four wide into the stretch and just held third between foes late. LESLEY'S SONG saved ground chasing the pace, split rivals in midstretch and deep stretch and was edged for the show toward the inside. GIZA GODDESS between horses early, stalked off the rail or outside a rival, continued three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. FACTOR OF TWO dueled between horses then stalked between foes leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. ZO LO'S LOV chased outside or off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. POINT RECEIVED chased between horses early then a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened. KALYPSO NIGHT had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked leaving the turn and had little left for the drive. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.12 48.19 1:13.15 1:25.94 1:39.19 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Canadian Game 120 7 3 3–½ 3–hd 3–1 1–½ 1–nk Gutierrez 2.20 1 Paint Me Lucky 120 1 4 4–1 4–1½ 4–5 4–4 2–nk Talamo 14.10 4 Julius 120 4 1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–½ 2–hd 3–2½ Mn Garcia 1.30 3 Eviscerator 120 3 6 5–½ 5–½ 5–hd 5–1½ 4–½ Desormeaux 6.30 6 Holly Blame 120 6 2 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 3–1½ 5–4¾ Blanc 6.60 2 Trojan Spirit 125 2 5 7 7 7 7 6–½ Van Dyke 10.30 5 Senditlikechilly 113 5 7 6–hd 6–hd 6–hd 6–hd 7 Figueroa 32.40 7 CANADIAN GAME 6.40 3.40 2.20 1 PAINT ME LUCKY 10.80 5.00 4 JULIUS 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $53.80 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $34.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-4-3) $39.12 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-4-3-6) $6,689.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-4) $51.05 Winner–Canadian Game B.c.3 by Curlin out of Party Chatter, by Pleasant Colony. Bred by Fox Straus KY (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $218,068 Daily Double Pool $16,615 Exacta Pool $124,829 Superfecta Pool $52,709 Super High Five Pool $7,157 Trifecta Pool $82,866. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-5-7) paid $47.40. Pick Three Pool $31,687. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-5-5-7) 1216 tickets with 4 correct paid $61.50. Pick Four Pool $98,026. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-1-5-5-7) 1068 tickets with 5 correct paid $258.70. Pick Five Pool $321,274. CANADIAN GAME stalked outside a rival then three deep, bid three wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch, gained the lead in upper stretch, battled outside the a rival in deep stretch under urging and held gamely between foes late. PAINT ME LUCKY saved ground stalking the pace, swung out into the stretch and finished willingly three deep on the line. JULIUS had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, inched away on the backstretch, battled inside leaving the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, fought back toward the inside in the final furlong and continued willingly. EVISCERATOR stalked just off the inside, angled in on the second turn and continued inside in the stretch. HOLLY BLAME pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked between foes, re-bid between horses leaving the second turn and in the stretch and weakened some in the final sixteenth. TROJAN SPIRIT chased a bit off the rail then between horses, continued off the inside leaving the backstretch, split horses a quarter mile out and did not rally. SENDITLIKECHILLY four wide into the first turn, chased three deep on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SIXTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 21.68 44.60 1:08.16 1:14.22 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Hitters Park 125 1 5 3–hd 3–½ 1–hd 1–½ Elliott 5.70 4 Cats Blame 125 4 7 5–1 7–1½ 5–1 2–½ Talamo 1.60 5 Uber Star 118 5 6 8 8 7–hd 3–1¼ Espinoza 13.70 8 Elwood J 125 8 3 2–1 2–hd 3–1 4–nk Bejarano 4.30 7 Will Tell 125 7 1 1–4 1–1½ 2–hd 5–½ Maldonado 6.00 3 Monterey Shale 125 3 2 6–½ 5–hd 6–½ 6–nk T Baze 45.50 6 Kona Dreams 125 6 4 4–1 4–1½ 4–½ 7–2¼ Pereira 3.80 2 Royal Opera House 125 2 8 7–hd 6–hd 8 8 Ocampo 28.30 1 HITTERS PARK 13.40 5.80 3.80 4 CATS BLAME 3.20 2.60 5 UBER STAR 4.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $62.80 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $22.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-5-8) $48.26 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-5-8-7) $1,147.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-5) $70.20 Winner–Hitters Park Ch.g.5 by Cowtown Cat out of Pat's Sister, by Defrere. Bred by Louie Rogers Thoroughbreds LLC (FL). Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Owner: Firsthome Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $213,698 Daily Double Pool $17,343 Exacta Pool $132,755 Superfecta Pool $59,333 Super High Five Pool $4,512 Trifecta Pool $88,307. Claimed–Cats Blame by ERJ Racing LLC, Kenney, Dave and Westside Racing Stable. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-7-1) paid $138.10. Pick Three Pool $21,855. HITTERS PARK saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside to gain the lead in midstretch, inched clear past midstretch and held under urging. CATS BLAME chased off the rail then three deep on the hill and four wide into the stretch and finished well. UBER STAR settled outside then off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, angled out in upper stretch and closed willingly late. ELWOOD J stalked off the rail then outside a rival, bid three deep in midstretch and was outfinished between foes. WILL TELL sped to a clear early lead, set the pace off the rail then angled in leaving the hill, came out into the stretch, was between horses in midstretch and weakened late. MONTEREY SHALE bobbled some at the break, chased between horses, continued between foes into the stretch then lacked the necessary late kick toward the inside. KONA DREAMS stalked off the rail then outside a rival, continued three deep on the hill and into the stretch and could not offer the needed late bid. ROYAL OPERA HOUSE (IRE) saved ground off the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and lacked a rally. Rail on hill at 14 feet. SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 22.27 45.67 58.00 1:11.18 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Best of Me 122 1 3 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 1–2¼ Pedroza 15.10 2 Kimberlea K 124 2 1 2–3½ 2–2½ 2–2½ 2–hd Van Dyke 14.60 5 Newport Breeze 122 5 5 5–1 4–1 3–hd 3–1½ Talamo 19.40 3 Highland Lass 122 3 4 3–1 3–hd 4–3 4–3½ T Baze 16.50 4 Proud Heroine 122 4 6 4–hd 5 5 5 Bejarano 25.30 6 Amada Rafaela 122 6 2 6 dnf Mn Garcia 0.05 1 BEST OF ME 32.20 13.80 12.20 2 KIMBERLEA K 12.60 22.80 5 NEWPORT BREEZE 15.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $223.60 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $56.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-5-3) $107.47 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5) $52.00 Winner–Best of Me B.f.3 by Super Saver out of Lemon Gin, by First Samurai. Bred by John D. Gunther (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Hansen , Todd and Shawn. Mutuel Pool $538,820 Daily Double Pool $25,107 Exacta Pool $92,530 Superfecta Pool $48,695 Trifecta Pool $68,508. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-1-1) paid $579.60. Pick Three Pool $26,346. BEST OF ME had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away under urging a sixteenth out and proved best. KIMBERLEA K dueled outside the winner, fought back in the stretch, could not match that one in the final sixteenth and just held second. NEWPORT BREEZE chased outside then four wide a half mile out, angled in three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for the place. HIGHLAND LASS saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. PROUD HEROINE dropped back a bit off the rail early, chased just off the inside then between foes into and on the turn and weakened some in the lane. AMADA RAFAELA had speed outside then stalked alongside a rival, drifted out some while being pulled up leaving the backstretch, collapsed after being unsaddled and was vanned off. EIGHTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.54 44.73 1:08.63 1:15.01 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Spectacular Move 120 7 5 1–hd 2–½ 3–hd 1–nk Talamo 7.40 8 Sweet Congrats 113 8 7 3–1 3–1 1–½ 2–½ Espinoza 29.90 3 Arrowsphere 125 3 2 8–hd 6–hd 2–hd 3–½ Conner 4.80 1 Take a Leap 120 1 10 10 10 8–hd 4–1¾ Ceballos 26.10 5 Cyrielle 120 5 6 2–½ 1–hd 4–2 5–½ Desormeaux 2.20 9 Weather Market 125 9 4 6–hd 7–2 7–1½ 6–1½ T Baze 4.00 2 Bedford 120 2 9 4–½ 4–hd 6–½ 7–½ Elliott 70.30 10 It's Alexus 120 10 3 9–10 8–hd 9–½ 8–nk Frey 16.90 4 Majestic Authority 120 4 8 7–1 5–hd 5–1 9–nk Pedroza 6.80 6 Beauty Divine 118 6 1 5–hd 9–2½ 10 10 Figueroa 7.30 7 SPECTACULAR MOVE 16.80 6.60 4.00 8 SWEET CONGRATS 25.40 10.80 3 ARROWSPHERE 4.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $520.80 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $149.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-3-1) $1,420.48 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-3-1-5) Carryover $12,625 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-3) $445.65 Winner–Spectacular Move B.f.3 by Alternation out of Best Practices, by Tough Knight. Bred by Justice Farm & Greg Justice (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan . Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $323,262 Daily Double Pool $76,684 Exacta Pool $178,950 Superfecta Pool $80,926 Super High Five Pool $16,544 Trifecta Pool $128,673. Claimed–Cyrielle by Smolich, Andy, Jim and Rob and Wood, Chris. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Scratched–Grecian Fort, Red Bomber. $1 Pick Three (1-1-7) paid $1,582.10. Pick Three Pool $90,048. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-1-1-7) 101 tickets with 4 correct paid $2,530.45. Pick Four Pool $334,907. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-7-1-1-7) 8 tickets with 5 correct paid $18,205.35. Pick Five Pool $190,833. $2 Pick Six (5-5-7-1-1-7) 11 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $1,135.80. Pick Six Pool $109,141. Pick Six Carryover $58,307. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (5-5-7-1-1-7) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $88,936. SPECTACULAR MOVE dueled between horses then outside a rival, continued between foes leaving the hill and into the stretch, battled just off the rail past midstretch and gamely prevailed under urging. SWEET CONGRATS prompted the pace three deep then stalked three wide midway on the hill, bid again three wide leaving the hill and into the stretch to take a short lead, fought back in deep stretch and was outgamed between foes late. ARROWSPHERE chased off the rail then pulled three deep between horses and was in tight midway on the hill, came four wide into the stretch and finished well. TAKE A LEAP bumped in a bit of a slow start then dropped back off the rail, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and closed willingly late. CYRIELLE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and in midstretch and weakened some late. WEATHER MARKET stalked outside then four wide on the hill and three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. BEDFORD broke in and bumped a rival, saved ground chasing the pace, came off the rail in the stretch and lacked a rally. IT'S ALEXUS chased outside rivals then angled in alongside a foe on the hill, came out three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. MAJESTIC AUTHORITY pulled between horses stalking the pace and steadied in tight midway on the hill, continued between foes leaving the hill and weakened some in the stretch. BEAUTY DIVINE stalked between horses and also steadied in tight midway on the hill, angled to the inside leaving the hill and weakened. Rail on hill at 14 feet.