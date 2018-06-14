Advertisement

Racing! Final word on the Belmont conspiracy

John Cherwa
By
Jun 14, 2018 | 5:00 AM

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look at what’s next for Justify.

It has been nearly a week and we’re still talking about Justify, but what’s so wrong with that? On Monday, we brought forward some of the conspiracy theories that speculated that the Belmont was rigged for Justify. Owner Mike Repole said it appeared that Restoring Hope went out to block for Justify in the early part of the race. Bob Baffert trains Justify and Restoring Hope.

Repole said the Belmont stewards would soon be talking to Restoring Hope jockey Florent Geroux about taking his colt to a position near the lead. The stewards said they have no such plans.

Emails from readers were about 5-1 in favor of this being an overblown story. That’s kind of where I come down on this. Doesn’t make us right or wrong, it’s just an opinion.

Meanwhile, Baffert has been more than generous with sharing the 13th Triple Crown winner with fans. This Saturday, he will parade at Churchill Downs on Stephen Foster Day. Justify leaves Kentucky on Sunday and flies to Santa Anita.

So, Santa Anita will celebrate the horse a week from Saturday on the penultimate day of its meeting. All the details, such as exactly when he will parade in front of the crowd, haven’t been announced yet, but it seems like something worth going to if you want to see one of the greats.

You’ll be struck by how big he is, bigger even than Secretariat. Now, there will be no petting session. While the 12th Triple Crown winner, American Pharoah, was a lovable horse, Baffert said Justify’s tolerance for people is “about five seconds.”

Some horses are just not as warm as others. The much-beloved California Chrome was known for trying to bite people, and he succeeded a few times.

Nonetheless, if you haven’t seen him, it’s worth going. It’s not likely he’ll ever race in Southern California again, and it’s almost a certainty he’ll never run at Santa Anita again.

With American Pharoah, Baffert ran him in the Haskell at Monmouth followed by a loss in the Travers at Saratoga. The Haskell makes sense if he’s well rested. It was said that Baffert was never keen on running him at Saratoga.

If the Travers is out, one option would be to run Justify at Del Mar in the Pacific Classic, but that would be against older horses, including the Baffert-trained West Coast, last year’s 3-year-old horse of the year. So that would be a tall order.

Justify’s connections are in a good spot. They could hint to a track that if they want him they will have to really jack up the purse. Let’s say the folks in Philadelphia want to up the purse by $1 million or $2 million, he could end up running in the Pennsylvania Derby. But, somehow, the Triple Crown winner running at PARX does not seem to fit.

We’ll be learning all these details within in the next month. But until then let’s take advantage of seeing him whenever we can, even if it’s just parading him in front of a large grandstand.

Santa Anita preview

The most interesting thing about Thursday’s card at Santa Anita is the strong field sizes for a weekday card. First post is at 12:30 p.m. for the eight-race card. Three races are on the turf, and four races are for maidens.

The feature, I think, is the sixth, 6½ furlongs down the hillside turf course. It’s an allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares 3 and up. The purse is $61,000.

Here’s a look at the field sizes, in order: 9, 8, 10, 6, 10 (1 also eligible), 8, 9, 9, (4 AE).

Bob Ike SA pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 1 Muchos Besos (4-1)

Old pro from the low-profile Javier Sierra barn dueled and tired on turf last time but gets back on his best surface (dirt) and catches a field seemingly lacking in early speed. If he gets loose from the rail he will be tough to run down under regular pilot Matt Garcia. Main threat looks like Gonna Fly Now (7-2), so a win bet and exacta box might be in order.

Sunday’s result: She's Legit went mid-pack throughout in the ninth race.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Final thought

And now the star of the show, Thursday’s entries.

Santa Anita Entries for Thursday, June 14.

Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 35th day of a 42-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

5 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Depende de TiEvin Roman122Antonio Garcia30-1
2RolingaRuben Fuentes122Edward R. Freeman6-1
3NardiniAsa Espinoza115David E. Hofmans5-2
4LippyMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill7-5
5California AppealDrayden Van Dyke122Ed Moger, Jr.5-1
6ScatapulpMartin Pedroza122Molly J. Pearson8-1
7JellybeankristineJoseph Talamo122Gary Sherlock10-1
8Blueberry PrincessGeovanni Franco122Hector O. Palma5-1
9AwepolloniaAgapito Delgadillo122Jorge Periban20-1

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Amazon CryGeovanni Franco123Philip D'Amato6-1
2For HimKent Desormeaux120Michael Pender15-132,000
3Dr. TroutmanTiago Pereira123Paul G. Aguirre7-2
4Hot AmericanDrayden Van Dyke118Neil D. Drysdale5-2
5Dreams of ValorEdwin Maldonado123Craig Dollase10-1
6Taste's LegendMartin Pedroza123Marsha D. Schwizer12-1
7Extreme HeatAsa Espinoza116Michele Dollase7-2
8Souter Joseph Talamo125Mark Glatt4-1

THIRD RACE.

5 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Naturalborn SingerHeriberto Figueroa115Jerry Hollendorfer6-1
2Time for SuzzieTiago Pereira122Jorge Periban12-1
3Win WinChristian Aragon122Mike Harrington15-1
4Settle ItMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill3-1
5Swing ThoughtsTyler Conner122Ed Moger, Jr.12-1
6Daddy's MistressEvin Roman122Steven Miyadi10-1
7Naughty TigerRuben Fuentes122Edward R. Freeman5-2
8Blazed GloryTyler Baze122Jeffrey Metz15-1
9LakerzwinOctavio Vergara, Jr.122Gary Sherlock15-1
10Takahiro's DreamMartin Pedroza122Adam Kitchingman4-1

FOURTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1SequentiallyGary Stevens123Mark Glatt9-2
2John and MontanFranklin Ceballos123Brian J. Koriner6-1
3QuadJoseph Talamo118Gary Sherlock6-1
4Treasure HunterKent Desormeaux118G. F. Almeida5-2
5Gringo StarHeriberto Figueroa111Ian Kruljac4-1
6CarayTiago Pereira123Gary Stute2-1

FIFTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Nate's AttackJoseph Talamo123Mark Glatt5-130,000
2Frankie MachineAsa Espinoza116Scott Hansen8-130,000
3June Two FourMario Gutierrez123George Papaprodromou4-130,000
4CourtshipTyler Baze123Carla Gaines15-130,000
5Typhoon HarryHeriberto Figueroa116Mike Puype20-130,000
6Fire RoosterGeovanni Franco123Vladimir Cerin5-130,000
7Skagit RiverEdgar Payeras116Patricia Harrington20-130,000
8EarnednevergivenMartin Pedroza123Michael Machowsky6-130,000
9Jump the TracksFranklin Ceballos123Jeff Mullins5-230,000
10Ivy MikeMartin Garcia123David E. Hofmans10-130,000
Also Eligible
11Derby FactorTiago Pereira123Ruben Gomez15-130,000

SIXTH RACE.

About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Go On MaryFlavien Prat123Doug F. O'Neill4-1
2Lori's AttitudeRafael Bejarano123Carla Gaines5-2
3GoseecalGary Stevens123Vladimir Cerin3-1
4TizanillusionKent Desormeaux123John W. Sadler4-1
5Robin's LoveTyler Baze123Peter Miller10-1
6Battleground StateDrayden Van Dyke125Neil D. Drysdale5-1
7DemigoddessTiago Pereira123Charles R. Stutts30-1
8Noble Dancer Geovanni Franco125Doug F. O'Neill12-1

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Muchos BesosMatt Garcia122Javier Jose Sierra4-120,000
2Banze No Oeste Brayan Pena122Steve Knapp20-120,000
3Pioneerof the WestAsa Espinoza115Vladimir Cerin10-120,000
4Shackleford BanksKyle Frey122Jerry Hollendorfer6-120,000
5TrifectaGary Stevens122Brian J. Koriner6-120,000
6Most DeterminedHeriberto Figueroa115Vann Belvoir20-120,000
7Gonna Fly NowOctavio Vergara, Jr.122Richard Baltas7-220,000
8Out of PatienceTiago Pereira122Carlos Cruz Lopez3-120,000
9Ground RulesStewart Elliott122Vladimir Cerin5-120,000

EIGHTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Memorys StarEdgar Payeras113LaTorre III Jose L. De20-150,000
2Sunday ProphetFlavien Prat125Richard Baltas5-250,000
3Gia LulaTyler Conner120Mark Glatt3-150,000
4On a TootBarrington Harvey121Kenneth E. Nettles20-140,000
5FluorescentDrayden Van Dyke125Jerry Hollendorfer10-150,000
6FoxtailTyler Baze125John W. Sadler3-150,000
7AhaBrice Blanc120Alexis Barba20-150,000
8Into GlamourGeovanni Franco120Richard Baltas7-250,000
9Eye of the RiverTiago Pereira121Martine Bellocq12-140,000
Also Eligible
10ConformationMario Gutierrez120Ben D. A. Cecil5-150,000
11Chalky Rafael Bejarano125Philip D'Amato9-250,000
12Our Slick ChickAsa Espinoza113Jerry Hollendorfer5-150,000
13Grecian FortOctavio Vergara, Jr.116Antonio Garcia50-140,000
