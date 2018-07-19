Racing! Another big opener at Del Mar

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we ponder what it was like to be Doug O‘Neill on Wednesday.

--But perhaps the biggest question for Del Mar officials has to be: Knowing what you know now, would you have brought David Hasselhoff out to sing “Where the Turf Meets the Surf”? Missed it? You can watch it here.

Veteran journalist Hank Wesch , who works for Del Mar, put together this look at where all of last year’s Del Mar division champions are. I found it interesting enough to flat out steal. All this is Hank’s work. Thanks.

Horse of the Meeting and Older Horse – Collected . Followed up his TVG Pacific Classic victory with a second to Gun Runner in the Breeders’ Cup Classic here to end a nearly $1.9 million earnings year in 2017 but was seventh in his lone 2018 start, the $12 million Pegasus Cup in January. Off since then, trainer Bob Baffert reports Collected has been training at a Kentucky farm and is expected at Del Mar next week to be assessed for a possible Classic title defense.

3-year-old – Sharp Samurai. Nominated for three stakes in the coming weekend – the San Diego, Eddie Read and Wickerr – the Mark Glatt trainee is most likely for the Read. Rested since a winning 2018 debut at Santa Anita in June, “He came off the break sharp and we’re hoping he can pick up right where he left off here last year,” Glatt said.

3-year-old filly – Dream Dancing. The ship-in winner of the Del Mar Oaks is 0-for-6 since while competing in stakes in the Midwest, East and Canada. Her most recent result was a ninth in the Dance Smartly at Woodbine on June 30.

2-year-old – Bolt d’Oro. The Futurity winner fared well in Kentucky Derby preps at Santa Anita, winning the San Felipe by disqualification over McKinzie and finishing second to Justify in the Santa Anita Derby . But a 12 th -place finish in the Kentucky Derby and last in the $1.2 million Met Mile on Belmont Stakes day prompted a current 60-day rest period at owner Mick Ruis’ farm in Kentucky.

2-year-old filly – Moonshine Memories. The Debutante winner was second in the Angels Flight at Santa Anita in her 2018 debut in May, then fourth to Kentucky Oaks winner Monomoy Girl in the Acorn at Belmont in June. (See below for what’s she’s up to on Thursday.)

The feature on opening day was the $100,000 Oceanside Stakes for 3-year-olds going a mile on the turf. Restrainedvengence (yes, all one word) pulled off the upset to win by ¾-length over Afleet Ascent. He paid a nice $24.80, $14.20 and $8.80. Calexman was third.

“I’m lucky I got the opportunity to ride this horse,” said winning jockey Evin Roman . “He was in a good spot all the way. Then he finished strong. He felt good at the finish, like he could run farther.”

“It’s very uplifting because my partner Bob Grayson had two kinds of cancer,” Brinkerhoff said. “He’s been taking chemotherapy all winter and I think this horse saved his life. We knew this horse had some talent. This is the race we’ve been looking forward to all year and we got it.”

The feature is the seventh, an allowance for 3-year-old fillies going 6 ½ furlongs for a purse of $67,000. Stakes competitor Moonshine Memories is the 8-5 favorite. She’s has a good career so far, winning three of six races including the Grade 1 Chandelier Stakes at Santa Anita. Her last race was a fourth in the Acorn Stakes at Belmont Park. Simon Callaghan is the trainer and Flavien Prat the jockey.

The second favorite, 3-1, Steph Being Steph, doesn’t have quite the credentials as Moonshine Memories. She has won two of six races including the Golden Gate Debutante. Most recently she finished second in the Santa Ynez and third in the Las Virgenes, both at Santa Anita.

Filly from underrated Andy Mathis barn has won three of 10 starts but had no chance in her most recent at Golden Gate on May 25. She was bottled up behind horses virtually from the 1/4-pole to the wire, so draw a line through that race. She might be able to spring the upset with a clean trip under Rafael Bejarano .

Del Mar Charts Results for Wednesday, July 18. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 1st day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.80 46.58 1:11.25 1:24.50 1:37.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Popular Kid 122 5 5 7–½ 7–1 7–½ 5–½ 1–1¾ Bejarano 3.10 7 Just Kidding 120 6 3 3–1 3–1 3–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 Quinonez 9.10 2 Crown the Kitten 120 2 2 6–1½ 6–1 6–1 3–hd 3–1¾ Frey 13.90 1 Carville 120 1 6 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 1–½ 4–1 Antongeorgi III 4.40 5 Out of Patience 120 4 7 4–½ 5–1½ 4–hd 6–1 5–¾ Talamo 3.90 3 Above Board 120 3 1 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 4–hd 6–½ Van Dyke 11.10 9 Preacher Roe 120 8 8 8 8 8 8 7–nk Prat 4.30 8 General Ike 113 7 4 5–hd 4–½ 5–1 7–hd 8 Espinoza 7.40

6 POPULAR KID 8.20 4.00 3.00 7 JUST KIDDING 8.00 5.20 2 CROWN THE KITTEN 5.60

$1 EXACTA (6-7) $31.90 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $36.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-2-1) $135.87 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-2) $181.50

Winner–Popular Kid B.g.4 by Popular out of Lemon Supreme, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by Rod Rodriguez & Lorraine Rodriguez (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing LLC, Great Friends Stable, Nakhleh, Michael and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $418,824 Exacta Pool $254,779 Quinella Pool $10,420 Superfecta Pool $69,393 Trifecta Pool $147,677. Claimed–Popular Kid by Jacob Koentopp. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Carville by Kahlden, Lawrence and Wiener, Brett. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Claimed–Out of Patience by Acker, Tom, Miller , Andy, Lindo, Jon and Smith, Corey. Trainer: William Spawr. Claimed–Preacher Roe by Oakhart Racing. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–Pappou.

POPULAR KID between foes early, chased outside a rival, swung five wide into the stretch, rallied under some left handed urging to the front in deep stretch and won clear under a hold late. JUST KIDDING stalked three deep then off the rail, bid three wide on the backstretch, stalked again on the second turn, bid three deep into the stretch, took a short lead past the eighth pole and held second. CROWN THE KITTEN saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch, bid between foes a sixteenth out and bested the others. CARVILLE sent inside to the early lead, set a pressured pace along the rail, inched away on the second turn, fought back in midstretch and weakened some late. OUT OF PATIENCE stalked three deep then off the rail, continued between foes leaving the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ABOVE BOARD pressed the pace outside a rival then between horses, stalked just off the rail on the second turn, was between foes in the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. PREACHER ROE a step slow to begin, angled in and saved ground of the pace, came out a bit leaving the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. GENERAL IKE four wide into the first turn, stalked outside then alongside a rival, went four wide on he second turn and into the stretch, came under urging in upper stretch then had the rider lose the whip in midstretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 23.41 47.97 1:12.70 1:24.56 1:36.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Jimmy Chila 120 1 2 1–hd 2–1 1–½ 1–1 1–2¼ Gutierrez 2.50 7 Upo 120 7 1 4–1 3–½ 3–1 2–2½ 2–2 Prat 6.70 8 Samdar 120 8 6 7–1 7–1 7–hd 5–hd 3–¾ Franco 7.90 2 Ashley's Big Guy 120 2 7 3–hd 5–½ 4–½ 3–1 4–½ Maldonado 22.70 5 So Long Sailor 120 5 4 5–hd 6–hd 6–1 4–hd 5–1 Van Dyke 7.40 9 Ayacara 120 9 8 8–2 8–1½ 8–hd 7–1 6–1½ Desormeaux 3.10 3 Kylemore 120 3 5 9 9 9 8–½ 7–nk Blanc 4.70 4 Tapitha Bonita 115 4 9 2–1 1–hd 2–1 6–½ 8–2¾ Roman 24.10 6 Gray Admiral 120 6 3 6–½ 4–hd 5–½ 9 9 Delgadillo 22.00

1 JIMMY CHILA 7.00 4.40 3.60 7 UPO 6.60 4.40 8 SAMDAR 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $34.00 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $19.40 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $25.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-8-2) $134.73 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-8) $66.00

Winner–Jimmy Chila B.c.3 by Jimmy Creed out of Mesabu, by Fred Astaire. Bred by Highclere Inc. & Springtown Show Stable (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $432,916 Daily Double Pool $106,311 Exacta Pool $242,398 Quinella Pool $13,295 Superfecta Pool $79,625 Trifecta Pool $153,154. Claimed–Jimmy Chila by Hotter Than H Racing LLC. Trainer: Ronald Ellis. Claimed–Ayacara (GB) by Pellman, Harry, Seymour, Lauri, Slatin, James and Cerin, Colt. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Claimed–Kylemore by Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Scratched–none.

JIMMY CHILA had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away in the stretch, drifted out some late and proved best under some urging and good handling. UPO stalked outside then alongside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and gained the place. SAMDAR four wide into the first turn, chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and edged rivals for the show. ASHLEY'S BIG GUY saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was edged for third. SO LONG SAILOR stalked the pace between horses to the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. AYACARA (GB) angled in outside a rival then chased inside, waited briefly off heels in upper stretch then got through inside and could not offer the necessary response. KYLEMORE settled inside then went between horses on the second turn and outside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TAPITHA BONITA between horses early, dueled outside the winner and weakened in the final furlong. GRAY ADMIRAL between foes early, chased three deep to the stretch and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.39 45.74 58.15 1:10.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Eighty Three 122 7 5 5–hd 5–1 2–½ 1–1¾ Conner 4.30 5 Hitters Park 122 5 3 4–1 4–1 1–hd 2–2¼ Elliott 6.40 8 Burn Me Twice 120 8 1 6–2½ 6–2 5–hd 3–½ Delgadillo 14.30 2 Ketos 113 2 4 3–hd 2–½ 3–2 4–nk Figueroa 2.70 3 Gonna Fly Now 120 3 9 9 7–1 7–2 5–hd Bejarano 6.80 4 Papa Turf 120 4 2 2–hd 3–hd 4–hd 6–1¼ Desormeaux 7.40 6 Junior Gilliam 120 6 6 8–1½ 8–½ 8–½ 7–½ Pedroza 5.20 9 Gentrified 120 9 8 7–1 9 9 8–¾ Talamo 14.20 1 Lucky Staxx 111 1 7 1–hd 1–hd 6–1½ 9 Espinoza 16.20

7 EIGHTY THREE 10.60 5.40 3.80 5 HITTERS PARK 7.60 5.80 8 BURN ME TWICE 7.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $44.20 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $34.90 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $48.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-8-2) $304.03 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-8) $259.00

Winner–Eighty Three B.g.7 by Harlan's Holiday out of Life's a Dance, by Gone West. Bred by Thomas/Burleson (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC, Team Green LLC and Scannell, Joseph. Mutuel Pool $509,227 Daily Double Pool $40,851 Exacta Pool $284,189 Quinella Pool $13,649 Superfecta Pool $87,737 Trifecta Pool $183,435. Claimed–Eighty Three by Leopoldo Urbina. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Claimed–Hitters Park by Crews, Jim, Lavine, Dan, Lovett, John and Oakhart Racing. Trainer: Jack Carava. Claimed–Ketos by DA Meah Racing. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Claimed–Junior Gilliam by Hollendorfer, LLC and Team Green LLC. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-1-7) paid $97.10. Pick Three Pool $139,527.

EIGHTY THREE stalked off the rail, was between horses into the stretch, bid between foes in midstretch, gained the lead past the eighth pole and pulled clear under urging. HITTERS PARK dueled four wide, took a short lead three deep nearing midstretch and was outfinished. BURN ME TWICE stalked outside the winner, came out four wide into the stretch and edged rivals for the show. KETOS had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back a bit off the rail in the stretch and was edged for third. GONNA FLY NOW broke a bit slowly, settled inside, came out some in the stretch and split foes late to be edged for a minor award. PAPA TURF dueled three deep between rivals to the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. JUNIOR GILLIAM chased off the rail then outside a rival, went between foes on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. GENTRIFIED settled off the inside, went three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. LUCKY STAXX had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch.

FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.22 46.34 59.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Dichotomy 120 8 3 4–2 3–hd 2–2 1–2¾ Gutierrez 1.70 1 Hotitude 120 1 1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–½ 2–ns Pedroza 23.30 11 Opus Won 120 9 7 5–hd 5–½ 4–hd 3–2½ Prat 2.80 7 Blueberry Princess 120 6 8 8–hd 8–4½ 6–hd 4–ns Quinonez 4.40 3 Square Peggy 120 3 4 2–hd 2–1 3–4 5–1¾ Pereira 6.30 2 Gotta Be Lucky 120 2 5 6–1 6–hd 7–1½ 6–8¼ Roman 16.40 8 Jackie Star 120 7 2 9 9 9 7–¾ Ceballos 38.80 4 Hot Magistrate 120 4 6 3–1 4–4 5–hd 8–½ T Baze 14.60 6 Athleisure 120 5 9 7–½ 7–hd 8–5 9 Bejarano 18.40

10 DICHOTOMY 5.40 3.60 2.80 1 HOTITUDE 17.20 7.40 11 OPUS WON 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-10) $45.80 $1 EXACTA (10-1) $37.90 $2 QUINELLA (1-10) $55.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-1-11-7) $74.06 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-1-11) $85.95 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-5) $9.60

Winner–Dichotomy Ch.f.2 by Square Eddie out of Frege, by Johar. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $448,106 Daily Double Pool $50,401 Exacta Pool $204,313 Quinella Pool $10,964 Superfecta Pool $73,007 Trifecta Pool $120,804. Scratched–Flying to the Line, Zo Lo's Lov. $1 Pick Three (1-7-10) paid $56.90. Pick Three Pool $55,321. $1 Consolation Pick Three (1-7-5) paid $15.80.

DICHOTOMY stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up to gain the lead past the eighth pole and won clear under urging. HOTITUDE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled into the turn, inched away again on the turn, fought back inside the winner in midstretch and to deep stretch and just held second. OPUS WON chased outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well to just miss the place. BLUEBERRY PRINCESS a bit slow to begin, settled outside then four wide on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SQUARE PEGGY stalked early then bid between horses into the turn, tracked the leader just off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened some in the drive. GOTTA BE LUCKY saved ground stalking the pace, went between horses on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the necessary response in the drive. JACKIE STAR dropped back and chased between horses, fell back a bit off the rail on the turn and lacked a response in the stretch. HOT MAGISTRATE stalked outside a rival then bid three deep into the turn, tracked outside leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. ATHLEISURE squeezed back at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 24.30 49.13 1:13.00 1:36.47 1:42.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Ann Arbor Eddie 120 11 3 2–1 3–1 5–1½ 3–1 1–½ Gutierrez 9.00 8 Ritzy A. P. 120 8 10 5–½ 2–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–¾ Prat 2.70 1 Kencumin 120 1 7 3–hd 4–hd 6–hd 4–2½ 3–½ Stevens 9.00 9 Ya Gotta Wanna 122 9 1 9–1 9–hd 10–1½ 6–½ 4–1 Pereira 18.30 7 Eckersley 120 7 4 10–1½ 10–2½ 9–1 5–hd 5–nk Van Dyke 8.40 4 Fabozzi 120 4 6 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 2–½ 6–1½ T Baze 13.20 6 Whoop Whoop 120 6 11 11–½ 11–½ 11–1 10–hd 7–ns Talamo 35.60 3 Bird Is the Word 120 3 5 12 12 12 11–1 8–ns Bejarano 11.00 5 Play Hard to Get 120 5 9 6–1 8–1½ 8–hd 7–1 9–3¾ Quinonez 16.70 2 Arms Runner 120 2 8 7–hd 6–hd 3–hd 8–1 10–5 Desormeaux 2.60 12 Castle 120 12 2 4–1 7–1 7–½ 12 11–nk Elliott 49.90 10 Vending Machine 120 10 12 8–½ 5–hd 4–hd 9–½ 12 Conner 31.00

11 ANN ARBOR EDDIE 20.00 8.20 6.20 8 RITZY A. P. 4.40 3.20 1 KENCUMIN (FR) 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-11) $70.60 $1 EXACTA (11-8) $34.70 $2 QUINELLA (8-11) $27.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-8-1-9) $279.52 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-8-1) $122.65

Winner–Ann Arbor Eddie Ch.g.4 by Square Eddie out of Repo, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $611,575 Daily Double Pool $57,395 Exacta Pool $325,501 Quinella Pool $15,726 Superfecta Pool $126,817 Trifecta Pool $222,052. Scratched–Force (IRE), Sonic Boom. $1 Pick Three (7-10-11) paid $136.60. Pick Three Pool $117,301. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-5-11) paid $41.80. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-7-5/10-11) 4 correct paid $193.75. Pick Four Pool $361,819. 50-Cent Pick Five (4/6-1-7-5/10-11) 5 correct paid $1,006.30. Pick Five Pool $903,713.

ANN ARBOR EDDIE angled in and dueled outside a rival then stalked between foes leaving the backstretch and a bit off the rail on the second turn, re-bid three deep into the stretch, took a short lead under urging past midstretch and gamely prevailed. RITZY A. P. stalked three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch, took a short lead outside a rival on the second turn, fought back between foes in midstretch and continued willingly. KENCUMIN (FR) stalked inside, came out into the stretch and finished well. YA GOTTA WANNA chased between horses then inside, came out in the stretch and found his best stride late. ECKERSLEY chased outside then three deep, came five wide into the stretch and was outfinished. FABOZZI had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and in the stretch and weakened some late. WHOOP WHOOP (NZ) settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BIRD IS THE WORD saved ground off the pace, split horses into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. PLAY HARD TO GET chased between foes then inside, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ARMS RUNNER chased inside, jumped a mark on the track nearing the first turn, went between foes on the backstretch and second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. CASTLE five wide leaving the chute, angled in and stalked outside a rival, steadied between foes midway on the backstretch, continued outside a rival on the second turn and also weakened. VENDING MACHINE chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.82 47.21 1:12.27 1:25.08 1:38.49

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Shivermetimbers 118 1 3 4–½ 3–½ 3–2 2–2 1–1¼ Smith 1.30 7 Giant Influence 124 7 2 7–1 8 5–½ 3–2 2–nk T Baze 7.30 3 River Echo 124 3 5 2–1 2–1 1–hd 1–hd 3–4½ Espinoza 7.20 4 Divisor 122 4 7 5–hd 7–½ 8 7–5 4–ns Gonzalez 3.90 9 Show Me Da Lute 122 8 4 6–1½ 5–½ 4–hd 5–1½ 5–6¼ Pedroza 7.40 6 Desert General 124 6 8 8 6–hd 6–1 6–hd 6–1¼ Prat 11.20 2 Jay Makes Us Laugh 124 2 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 4–½ 7–10¾ Roman 22.30 5 Kona Coast 122 5 6 3–hd 4–1 7–½ 8 8 Bejarano 12.70

1 SHIVERMETIMBERS 4.60 3.40 2.60 7 GIANT INFLUENCE 6.40 4.00 3 RIVER ECHO (GB) 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-1) $60.80 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $13.00 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $17.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-3-4) $20.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-3) $31.05

Winner–Shivermetimbers Dbb.c.3 by Shanghai Bobby out of Sealaunch, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Tim Thornton, Robert Watt & Doug Glass (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Mark DeDomenico LLC and West Point Thoroughbreds . Mutuel Pool $484,080 Daily Double Pool $50,239 Exacta Pool $230,325 Quinella Pool $10,384 Superfecta Pool $78,727 Trifecta Pool $150,076. Scratched–Regulate. $1 Pick Three (10-11-1) paid $77.60. Pick Three Pool $92,251.

SHIVERMETIMBERS stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid outside a rival in the drive, took the lead under urging a sixteenth out and held gamely. GIANT INFLUENCE five wide into the first turn, chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. RIVER ECHO (GB) dueled outside a rival, took a short lead leaving the second turn, inched away into the stretch, fought back toward the inside in midstretch and to deep stretch and was edged for second. DIVISOR chased between horses then off the rail, continued between foes on the second turn and outside a rival into the stretch and lacked a rally. SHOW ME DA LUTE six wide into the first turn, chased three deep, angled in between foes into the stretch and did not rally. DESERT GENERAL bobbled slightly at the start, angled in and saved ground, continued inside into the stretch and weakened. JAY MAKES US LAUGH had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and weakened in the drive. KONA COAST four wide into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, dropped back between foes on the second turn and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.07 45.63 57.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Brill 120 7 4 6–1 5–hd 3–1½ 1–1¼ Van Dyke 0.70 11 Del Mar May 120 10 5 3–1 2–1 1–1 2–5¾ Nakatani 27.40 2 True Validity 120 2 2 4–½ 3–hd 4–4 3–2¼ Prat 5.90 8 Diosa 124 8 1 1–1 1–1 2–hd 4–1¼ Ocampo 48.30 6 Angel Alessandra 113 6 9 10 9–1½ 9–4 5–½ Figueroa 12.30 9 Bizwhacks 120 9 10 8–1 8–2½ 6–½ 6–1¼ Gutierrez 5.80 3 Barbadolla 120 3 7 7–1 7–½ 5–1 7–5½ Maldonado 26.20 1 Splashy Kisses 120 1 6 5–½ 6–1½ 7–hd 8–1¼ Frey 33.30 4 Vangogo 120 4 3 2–hd 4–1 8–1½ 9–7½ Fuentes 10.60 5 Palm d'Oro 120 5 8 9–hd 10 10 10 Elliott 41.10

7 BRILL 3.40 3.00 2.40 11 DEL MAR MAY 13.00 7.80 2 TRUE VALIDITY 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $8.20 $1 EXACTA (7-11) $24.30 $2 QUINELLA (7-11) $41.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-11-2-8) $181.37 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-11-2) $61.70

Winner–Brill B.f.2 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Hung the Moon, by Malibu Moon. Bred by Southern Equine Stables (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: OXO Equine LLC. Mutuel Pool $513,286 Daily Double Pool $57,813 Exacta Pool $246,215 Quinella Pool $12,219 Superfecta Pool $107,345 Trifecta Pool $169,326. Scratched–Queen of the Track. $1 Pick Three (11-1-7) paid $58.00. Pick Three Pool $96,524.

BRILL bobbled at the start, stalked the pace outside, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under some left handed urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. DEL MAR MAY stalked outside a rival, bid three deep into the stretch, took the lead in the drive, inched away in midstretch but could not hold off the winner. TRUE VALIDITY saved ground stalking the pace, came off the rail in the stretch and gained the show. DIOSA sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail then angled to the inside, fought back in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ANGEL ALESSANDRA broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, went outside leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. BIZWHACKS bobbled at the start, settled off the rail then outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. BARBADOLLA saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. SPLASHY KISSES chased inside then a bit off the rail, came out on the turn then angled in, steadied into the stretch and weakened. VANGOGO stalked a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened. PALM D'ORO settled a bit off the rail to the stretch and had nothing left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Oceanside Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 22.87 47.22 1:11.29 1:23.30 1:35.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Restrainedvengence 120 7 2 5–1 6–1 5–1½ 3–hd 1–¾ Roman 11.40 13 Afleet Ascent 120 12 12 3–hd 3–½ 3–½ 2–1 2–½ Desormeaux 11.00 10 Calexman 120 10 7 1–4 1–1 1–hd 1–hd 3–½ Franco 4.80 5 Desert Stone 122 5 11 12–1½ 11–hd 10–½ 7–hd 4–½ Nakatani 6.60 9 Move Over 120 9 13 7–1 7–1 7–1 6–1½ 5–1 T Baze 11.90 1 Arawak 118 1 4 9–1 9–1½ 9–1 10–2 6–hd Stevens 7.50 2 Texas Wedge 120 2 6 4–1 4–1 4–1 4–1 7–1¾ Prat 2.70 11 Heartfullofstars 118 11 3 8–½ 8–hd 8–1½ 8–½ 8–½ Gonzalez 29.70 3 Pepe Tono 118 3 8 14 14 14 14 9–nk Quinonez 36.80 4 Artie B Good 120 4 5 11–1 12–1½ 12–1½ 11–½ 10–ns Elliott 7.10 14 Respect the Hustle 122 13 1 6–½ 5–hd 6–hd 9–hd 11–hd Conner 80.10 8 Faversham 118 8 14 13–1½ 13–1 13–1½ 13–½ 12–1¼ Talamo 30.00 15 More Honor 118 14 9 10–hd 10–1 11–1 12–hd 13–½ Pereira 80.60 6 Shane Zain 118 6 10 2–½ 2–1 2–1 5–1 14 Gutierrez 49.00

7 RESTRAINEDVENGENCE 24.80 14.20 8.80 13 AFLEET ASCENT 12.60 8.40 10 CALEXMAN 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $39.60 $1 EXACTA (7-13) $145.90 $2 QUINELLA (7-13) $181.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-13-10-5) $701.98 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-13-10) $495.90

Winner–Restrainedvengence Dbb.g.3 by Hold Me Back out of Cupids Revenge, by Red Ransom. Bred by Westwind Farms (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Brinkerhoff, Kelly and Grayson, Jr., Bob. Mutuel Pool $748,811 Daily Double Pool $55,236 Exacta Pool $357,055 Quinella Pool $13,291 Superfecta Pool $133,955 Trifecta Pool $239,699. Scratched–Risky Proposition, Soltero. $1 Pick Three (1-7-7) paid $97.10. Pick Three Pool $96,857.

RESTRAINEDVENGENCE stalked between horses, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging three wide in deep stretch to gain the lead and gamely prevailed. AFLEET ASCENT stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid four wide into the stretch, took a short lad outside a foe past the eighth pole, fought back in deep stretch and was outfinished late. CALEXMAN sped to the early lead outside a rival, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn and in the stretch and held third. DESERT STONE (IRE) bobbled at the start, settled inside, came out in upper stretch and finished well. MOVE OVER (GB) angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and also finished with interest. ARAWAK saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. TEXAS WEDGE stalked the pace inside, waited a bit leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. HEARTFULLOFSTARS chased outside a rival, continued between horses into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. PEPE TONO settled inside then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, came out some into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ARTIE B GOOD stalked between horses then inside, came bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, swung three wide into the stretch and did not rally. RESPECT THE HUSTLE stalked the pace three deep to the stretch and weakened. FAVERSHAM settled outside a rival then inside on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. MORE HONOR chased outside then three deep or outside a rival, continued alongside a rival into the stretch and lacked a response in the stretch. SHANE ZAIN stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn and into the stretch, steadied between foes nearing midstretch and weakened in the final furlong.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.78 47.28 1:12.72 1:25.68 1:39.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Super Duper Cooper 115 6 5 6–hd 3–1 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ Espinoza 2.20 8 Blame Joe 122 8 1 4–hd 2–hd 2–2 2–5 2–5¾ Elliott 3.50 5 Closing Time 122 5 4 7–½ 6–hd 4–1 3–1 3–4¼ T Baze 6.40 3 Fawree 122 3 8 8–1 8–1 7–½ 5–½ 4–½ Prat 5.70 9 Aurora d'Oro 120 9 2 3–1½ 4–½ 3–½ 4–3½ 5–4½ Bejarano 12.20 7 Hard Fought 122 7 3 2–½ 5–hd 6–½ 6–2½ 6–3¼ Roman 36.50 2 Roaring Fork 120 2 7 5–½ 7–½ 8–1 8–4½ 7–5¼ Conner 16.90 10 Impression 124 10 6 1–½ 1–½ 5–1 7–hd 8–12¾ Pedroza 5.70 1 Bear Down Cats 122 1 9 9–½ 9–2½ 10 9–hd 9–12 Stevens 27.40 4 Polity 122 4 10 10 10 9–½ 10 10 Talamo 30.40

6 SUPER DUPER COOPER 6.40 3.40 2.60 8 BLAME JOE 5.00 3.80 5 CLOSING TIME 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $75.40 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $12.60 $2 QUINELLA (6-8) $12.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-5-3) $19.84 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-5) $23.80

Winner–Super Duper Cooper Dbb.g.4 by Bellamy Road out of Payable On Demand, by Out of Place. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC. Mutuel Pool $509,011 Daily Double Pool $44,156 Exacta Pool $238,678 Quinella Pool $10,647 Superfecta Pool $114,749 Trifecta Pool $176,252. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-7-6) paid $75.30. Pick Three Pool $61,392.

SUPER DUPER COOPER stalked four wide then outside, bid three deep on the backstretch, took the lead outside the runner-up leaving the second turn, fought back under urging in the stretch and gamely prevailed. BLAME JOE three deep early, stalked off the rail, bid between foes leaving the backstretch, fought back just off the rail leaving the second turn and in the stretch and also went on gamely late. CLOSING TIME stalked between horses then three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. FAWREE was in a good position stalking the pace between horses, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. AURORA D'ORO three deep on the first turn, stalked between horses or outside a rival, continued off the rail into the stretch and weakened. HARD FOUGHT had speed between foes then angled in and dueled inside, stalked on the backstretch, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. ROARING FORK saved ground stalking the pace, fell back leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. IMPRESSION four wide into the first turn, dueled three deep, inched away and angled in on the backstretch, dueled inside leaving the backstretch, fell back along the rail on the second turn and had little left for the stretch. BEAR DOWN CATS bobbled at the start, settled inside, continued a bit off the rail into and on the second turn and gave way. POLITY chased outside, went four wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive.

TENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.09 48.45 1:12.80 1:36.88 1:43.06

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Kazan 120 1 7 9–1 7–2 7–1 3–1 1–1½ Mn Garcia 14.10 4 Sellwood 120 3 10 4–hd 4–hd 3–2 1–hd 2–½ T Baze 3.60 12 Zipman 124 11 8 8–hd 9–2 8–2 5–½ 3–hd Bejarano 3.80 8 Data Central 120 7 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–1½ 4–¾ Desormeaux 8.10 6 Henry County 120 5 3 3–1½ 3–hd 5–hd 4–1½ 5–2¼ Prat 3.00 7 Lucky Soul 124 6 12 12 12 11–1½ 8–1 6–¾ Espinoza 7.90 10 Starting Bloc 124 9 11 11–1½ 11–2 12 11–4 7–1½ Stevens 14.00 3 King Caymus 124 2 6 5–hd 6–hd 4–hd 7–1½ 8–1½ Talamo 44.90 9 Blitzkrieg 120 8 5 2–½ 2–1 2–hd 6–hd 9–1 Roman 24.40 13 Senditlikechilly 120 12 9 10–1½ 10–1½ 9–hd 10–½ 10–2¼ Pena 92.30 5 Breakers Isle 120 4 2 6–1 5–1½ 6–1½ 9–hd 11–3¼ Van Dyke 27.70 11 Goren 113 10 4 7–2 8–2 10–½ 12 12 Espinoza 18.20

1 KAZAN (IRE) 30.20 12.00 6.00 4 SELLWOOD 5.60 3.60 12 ZIPMAN 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $103.20 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $57.50 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $51.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-12-8) $134.94 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-12-8-6) $1,560.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-12) $141.75

Winner–Kazan (IRE) Dbb.g.3 by Shanghai Bobby out of Thousandfold, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Rathbarry Stud (IRE). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $580,285 Daily Double Pool $214,902 Exacta Pool $301,220 Quinella Pool $12,927 Superfecta Pool $148,555 Super High Five Pool $18,403 Trifecta Pool $209,835. Scratched–Forecheck. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (11-1/8-7-7-6-1) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $19,489. $1 Pick Three (7-6-1) paid $738.20. Pick Three Pool $150,014. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-7-6-1) 4 correct paid $888.65. Pick Four Pool $844,430. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/8-7-7-6-1) 5 correct paid $2,790.30. Pick Five Pool $669,068. $2 Pick Six (11-1/8-7-7-6-1) 5 out of 6 paid $215.20. $2 Pick Six (11-1/8-7-7-6-1) 6 correct paid $45,474.60. Pick Six Pool $170,240. $1 Place Pick All 10 correct paid $29,210.40. Place Pick All Pool $38,274.

KAZAN (IRE) chased inside, split horses on the backstretch, continued off the rail on the second turn, swung five wide into the stretch, bid three deep under left handed urging past midstretch to gain thee lead and proved best. SELLWOOD stalked between horses then bid between foes on the second turn and into the stretch, took a short lead outside a rival in midstretch, fought back inside between foes in deep stretch and held second. ZIPMAN five wide leaving the chute, angled in and chased outside a rival or a bit off the rail, swung five wide into the stretch and finished well. DATA CENTRAL three deep early, angled in and dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and was edged for the show. HENRY COUNTY angled in and stalked inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. LUCKY SOUL broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail then outside a rival, went between horses on the second turn and improved position in the drive. STARTING BLOC between horses early, chased outside a rival then inside, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. KING CAYMUS stalked inside then between horses on the backstretch and second turn and did not rally. BLITZKRIEG stalked outside then bid three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. SENDITLIKECHILLY six wide leaving the chute, angled in and chased outside a rival then inside leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and did not rally. BREAKERS ISLE pulled between horses early, stalked three deep to the stretch and weakened. GOREN four wide early, chased three deep, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.