Racing! Very big day of racing at Saratoga

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get another handicapping lesson from Rob Henie .

Big, big day at Saratoga with seven graded stakes and six of them Grade 1. I would have been there but you-know-who was retired when it became clear he couldn’t get ready for the biggest post- Triple Crown race for 3-year-olds.

--Bravazo (12-1) was sixth in the Kentucky Derby, second in the Preakness (the closest anyone came to beating Justify) and sixth in the Belmont.

Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“The final race of the day is a maiden special weight at a flat mile on the turf. One of the important aspects of handicapping maidens, and first timers in particular, is determining who’s well meant. One key to this is understanding which trainers like to fire first time out, which don’t, and then, using that knowledge to look at the placement. That’s what we’ll do with our top pick, CUPID’S CLAW (#3) . As we look for yet another WCHR debut winner, Brian Koriner likes to give his runners the race before asking for a bit more second time out. With that in mind, we can look at this runner today pretty favorably, as Brian not only debuts at the MSW level, a good sign, but also sends long on the turf right off the bat. Often times he’ll give the race coming down the hill at Santa Anita, which accounts for his lackluster “turf” record with debut runners, but those shorter races are simply preps for longer. The fact he’s going long right off the bat, is a strong sign. He’s been using Tiago Pereira quite a bit in recent months, thus we like the fact he’s riding. One other note, Brian is a former quarter-horse trainer, which is why speed is his forte, so the fact this one’s been working very quickly, yet, still sends long on the turf, there’s just every reason to believe this one is very well meant today. PALADAR (#4) is very similar. Away for a year, Carla Gaines not only returns going long, on the turf, but she even gains the services of Drayden Van Dyke , and, adds blinkers, a very good sign of a well meant effort on the way. We’ll see everyone on Sunday.

I just found this interesting and maybe you will too. Greg Lawlor will be the guest with Jon Lies on his handicapping segment at Del Mar on Saturday at 1 p.m. Lawlor is a champion of handicapping by body language and is affiliated with the Body Language Training Academy. He’s going to offer a free webinar on the subject on the show and one of the language experts will offer free selections for Sunday for those who watch the webinar. All horses will be graded A, B or C.

Friday’s feature was the $75,000 Tranquility Lakes Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile. The race lost some luster when favorite Way to Versailles, along with Munny Spunt, scratched leaving a five-horse field.

It’s not Saratoga good, and it’s likely not as good as we thought it would be, but there are some good horses running. There are two stakes races, but both may have small fields. First post for the 10-race card is 2 p.m.

The big race is the Grade 2 $200,000 Pat O’Brien Stakes for sprinters going seven furlongs. It started with a stellar cast of Catalina Cruiser, Roy H, Ransom the Moon and Battle of Midway, but Roy H and Ransom the Moon will likely not start.

“Ransom the Moon is not going to run,” trainer Phil D’Amato told Hank Wesch of Del Mar. “We’re going to look at either the Santa Anita Sprint Championship [on Oct. 6] or the DeFrancis Dash [at Laurel Park ]. I really just want to run him in one [Breeders’ Cup] prep. If I run him now, it’s sitting on him for 10 weeks before the Breeders’ Cup and that’s a long time for a horse.”

“The horse is doing fine,” Miller told Wesch. “I think he’d win the race. But winning this race is not the end game. If it’s going to cost me winning the Breeders’ Cup, that’s not a good trade off. So, I think we’re going to be prudent.”

That leaves Catalina Cruiser as the prohibitive favorite. He’s listed as 8-5 but he’ll be less than even money. He is undefeated in three starts, including a win in the Grade 2 San Diego Handicap. He’s trained by John Sadler and ridden by Drayden Van Dyke . Post time is around 5:05 p.m. with a likely six-horse field.

The first stakes is the third race, the $100,000 Shared Belief for 3-year-olds going one mile. Tatters to Riches is the 2-1 favorite. He has won two of three races but was off the track for a long time after finishing sixth in last year’s Del Mar Futurity to Bolt d’Oro. He runs for trainer Jeff Mullins and will be ridden by Tyler Baze .

Cool Bobby is the second favorite at 5-2. It’s his fourth race and he is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Iowa Derby. He’s trained by Peter Eurton and ridden by Mario Gutierrez . Post time is around 3:05 p.m. for the five-horse field.

Two horses that come off wins over a turf course they obviously like in #1 Conquest Typhoon and #2 Terrys Tom Cat in this $50,000 claimer going 1 1/16 miles on grass. Both are sharp, should get ground-saving trips and might be catching a couple others going the other way. They both figure to run well right back.

He is back at the distance where he scored a rapid one-length maiden victory two outs ago. Gelding was loaded with run past the wire in last neck loss when fourth at 100 yards after a sluggish start. He now draws the comfortable outside post and new rider Cesar Franco has been winning with regularity over the past few weeks.

Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, August 24. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. 27th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $26,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.41 46.02 1:11.82 1:18.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Don'teatmycookies 120 6 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ 1–1 Arias 2.70 1 London Hotel 120 1 6 5–½ 4–hd 3–1½ 2–½ Talamo 3.60 2 One Upper 120 2 2 2–3½ 2–2 2–1 3–nk Elliott 4.50 8 Waze Ready 120 7 3 6–5 6–2½ 6–1½ 4–1½ Quinonez 34.10 3 Take Charge Gal 118 3 4 3–2½ 3–5 4–2½ 5–3½ Van Dyke 3.70 4 Solarium 120 4 7 7 7 7 6–hd Gonzalez 19.80 5 D D's Lute 115 5 5 4–3 5–4 5–1 7 Payeras 3.20

6 DON'TEATMYCOOKIES 7.40 3.80 2.80 1 LONDON HOTEL 4.20 3.20 2 ONE UPPER 3.00

$1 EXACTA (6-1) $19.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $16.80 50-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-2-8) $74.29 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-2) $38.25

Winner–Don'teatmycookies B.f.3 by Alternation out of E Looe, by Lure. Bred by Rose Hill Farm & Ralph Stroope (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Rose Hill Farms (Ocampo). Mutuel Pool $198,280 Exacta Pool $109,209 Quinella Pool $6,200 Superfecta Pool $44,541 Trifecta Pool $71,773. Scratched–What's Bruin.

DON'TEATMYCOOKIES broke out a bit, sped to the early lead, angled in and set all the pace a bit off the rail and held on gamely under left handed urging. LONDON HOTEL a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and finished with interest inside. ONE UPPER stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and continued on well late. WAZE READY settled off the rail, entered the stretch outside a rival, came out in the drive and was edged for the show. TAKE CHARGE GAL chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SOLARIUM hopped in the air then swerved inward in a slow start, settled a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, continued inside in the stretch and was not a threat. D D'S LUTE bobbled at the start, chased a bit off the rail, angled in leaving the turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and lacked a further response.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.34 43.93 55.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Painting Corners 120 7 2 4–hd 3–½ 1–1½ 1–1 Prat 3.30 2 Swirling 120 2 7 7–3 6–1 5–2½ 2–hd Roman 7.90 4 Spin Me a Kiss 120 4 1 3–hd 4–2 4–½ 3–1½ Maldonado 10.00 1 Snow Cloud 120 1 8 8 8 6–hd 4–½ Desormeaux 14.50 6 Time for Ebby 120 6 3 6–2 7–2 7–½ 5–1¾ Pereira 60.30 3 Okinawa 120 3 6 1–hd 1–½ 2–hd 6–nk Van Dyke 0.70 5 Kentan Road 117 5 4 2–hd 2–hd 3–hd 7–3½ Espinoza 14.90 8 Shanghai Tariff 118 8 5 5–4 5–hd 8 8 Franco 35.50

7 PAINTING CORNERS 8.60 4.20 3.80 2 SWIRLING 6.60 6.00 4 SPIN ME A KISS 7.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $43.60 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $32.00 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $31.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-4-1) $63.36 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-4) $84.55

Winner–Painting Corners Dbb.f.4 by Pleasant Strike out of Adorable Heidi, by Gimmeawink. Bred by Faraway Farm (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $217,277 Daily Double Pool $56,744 Exacta Pool $128,586 Quinella Pool $6,264 Superfecta Pool $60,734 Trifecta Pool $91,298. Scratched–none.

PAINTING CORNERS dueled four wide between foes then stalked early on the turn, re-bid three deep leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and gained the lead, inched away under urging and held gamely. SWIRLING broke a bit slowly, settled inside, moved up along the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and finished well. SPIN ME A KISS dueled between horses then was in tight into the turn, angled to the inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and was edged for the place. SNOW CLOUD (IRE) broke a bit slowly, settled inside, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and found her best stride late. TIME FOR EBBY chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, steadied off heels leaving the turn, continued off the inside in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. OKINAWA had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. KENTAN ROAD dueled between horses then outside a rival early on the turn, battled between foes leaving the turn and into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. SHANGHAI TARIFF pressed the pace five wide on the backstretch, fell back and angled in outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.90 45.99 1:10.57 1:17.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Caray 121 4 4 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd Pereira 17.60 7 Kershaw 120 5 6 2–hd 2–½ 2–2 2–1½ T Baze 1.00 1 Blame Joe 123 1 1 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 3–nk Elliott 3.60 5 Captivate 123 3 3 5–1 5–2½ 5–3 4–¾ Van Dyke 3.90 8 Goodwillambassador 118 6 2 3–1 3–1½ 3–1 5–3¾ Franco 7.00 4 Pocket Personality 121 2 5 6 6 6 6 Fuentes 9.80

6 CARAY 37.20 12.20 4.20 7 KERSHAW 3.20 2.60 1 BLAME JOE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $211.80 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $58.80 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $30.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-1-5) $47.02 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-1) $118.35

Winner–Caray Ch.g.4 by Discreetly Mine out of Jazz Life (BRZ), by Gilded Time. Bred by BHMFR, LLC (KY). Trainer: Gary Stute. Owner: Buchanan, David, Christensen, Neil L., Christensen, Scott and Serrano, Oscar. Mutuel Pool $321,046 Daily Double Pool $26,030 Exacta Pool $165,104 Quinella Pool $6,412 Superfecta Pool $53,166 Trifecta Pool $93,134. Scratched–Lucky Romano, Saratoga Morning. $1 Pick Three (6-7-6) paid $357.20. Pick Three Pool $78,689.

CARAY sped to the early lead off the rail, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, came a bit off the fence into the stretch and held on gamely under left handed urging. KERSHAW a step slow to begin, pressed the pace between foes, battled outside the winner through the drive and continued willingly but was outgamed. BLAME JOE saved ground stalking the pace throughout and edged a rival for the show. CAPTIVATE stalked three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, continued alongside that one in the stretch and was edged for third. GOODWILLAMBASSADOR pressed the pace three deep, was fanned out some into the stretch and was outfinished. POCKET PERSONALITY chased between horses then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside nearing the turn, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked a rally.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.35 45.93 58.54 1:11.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Duke of Fallbrook 123 7 2 8–1½ 7–1½ 3–2 1–1½ Gutierrez 7.60 8 Kopitar 118 8 5 2–1½ 2–2½ 2–2½ 2–2¼ Espinoza 2.00 6 Buck Duane 120 6 6 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 3–3½ Gonzalez 5.00 2 Gotnoquit 123 2 7 6–hd 4–hd 4–1½ 4–3½ Roman 3.50 9 Poise to Strike 120 9 3 4–hd 6–1 7–4 5–½ Quinonez 10.00 3 Turnaround 120 3 4 3–hd 5–hd 6–½ 6–¾ Mn Garcia 6.80 1 Luker 120 1 1 7–1 3–hd 5–hd 7–7½ Elliott 23.40 5 Awesome E K 123 5 8 5–hd 8–4 8–7 8–19 Pena 13.90 4 June Sixth 123 4 9 9 9 9 9 Pereira 37.40

7 DUKE OF FALLBROOK 17.20 6.60 4.60 8 KOPITAR 3.80 2.80 6 BUCK DUANE 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $501.20 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $30.20 $2 QUINELLA (7-8) $25.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-6-2) $60.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-6) $59.50

Winner–Duke of Fallbrook B.g.4 by Sundarban out of Dafne's Echo, by Personable Joe. Bred by Lita Marie Tabish & Steven Hartshorn (CA). Trainer: Antonio Garcia. Owner: Hartshorn, Donald Bruce, Hartshorn, Steven and Tabish, Lita M.. Mutuel Pool $347,646 Daily Double Pool $36,840 Exacta Pool $169,284 Quinella Pool $7,163 Superfecta Pool $69,824 Trifecta Pool $118,577. Claimed–Buck Duane by Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-6-7) paid $1,368.10. Pick Three Pool $38,553.

DUKE OF FALLBROOK chased off the rail, came out five wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead three wide in deep stretch and won clear. KOPITAR dueled outside a rival, had that one slip away a furlong out, re-bid between horses in deep stretch and bested the others. BUCK DUANE tossed his head but broke with the field, had speed between horses then dueled a bit off the rail, inched away in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and clearly held third. GOTNOQUIT stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response. POISE TO STRIKE close up stalking the pace five wide then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. TURNAROUND stalked three deep between horses on the backstretch and turn and also weakened. LUKER was in a good position tracking the leaders along the inside, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened in the drive. AWESOME E K stalked four wide between foes, was in a bit tight into the turn, continued off the rail, drifted inward in the stretch and had little left for the drive. JUNE SIXTH broke out and steadied in a slow start, settled off the rail to the stretch and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 21.80 43.98 55.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Salient 120 3 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ Franco 5.30 7 Hitters Park 118 7 4 2–hd 2–1 2–1½ 2–½ Elliott 6.60 5 Castle 120 5 3 5–1 5–2½ 3–½ 3–1¼ Van Dyke 9.40 6 My Man Chuckles 120 6 6 8 8 8 4–½ Prat 1.60 4 Puriano 120 4 7 3–1 3–1 4–1 5–nk Gonzalez 8.20 2 Forest Chatter 113 2 5 7–1½ 7–1½ 6–½ 6–½ Espinoza 14.00 1 Incensed 118 1 8 6–½ 6–hd 7–hd 7–1¼ Roman 4.70 8 Our Independence 120 8 2 4–½ 4–hd 5–1 8 Desormeaux 11.70

3 SALIENT 12.60 5.60 3.80 7 HITTERS PARK 8.40 5.20 5 CASTLE 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $100.20 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $40.20 $2 QUINELLA (3-7) $57.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-5-6) $109.96 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-5) $208.15

Winner–Salient B.g.5 by Papa Clem out of Scenery Change, by Royal Academy. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Freeman, Edward R. and Miller, Dennis. Mutuel Pool $382,331 Daily Double Pool $41,913 Exacta Pool $234,881 Quinella Pool $9,107 Superfecta Pool $74,250 Trifecta Pool $140,113. Scratched–Buckys Pick, What'sontheagenda. $1 Pick Three (6-7-3) paid $1,797.50. Pick Three Pool $89,744. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-6-7-3) 4 correct paid $3,484.60. Pick Four Pool $246,586. 50-Cent Pick Five (6/7-7-6-7-3) 5 correct paid $12,824.00. Pick Five Pool $714,892.

SALIENT sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside to the stretch, drifted out despite right handed pressured in the drive and held on gamely. HITTERS PARK stalked outside a rival, came out in upper stretch, also drifted out some in the final furlong then went on gamely late. CASTLE broke through the gate before the start, stalked between horses t hen off the rail on the turn, split horses into the stretch, came out in the drive, came in a bit and steadied off heels in deep stretch but finished well. MY MAN CHUCKLES broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and found his best stride late while widest. PURIANO saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and was outfinished. FOREST CHATTER chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late kick. INCENSED broke slowly, settled inside chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and also lacked the needed rally. OUR INDEPENDENCE stalked outside then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. A claim of foul by the rider of CASTLE against the winner for alleged interference in deep stretch was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the former contributed to his own trouble. HAND TIMED.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.85 44.91 57.32 1:10.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Spiced Perfection 120 7 5 4–hd 4–1½ 2–1½ 1–1½ Talamo 3.40 4 Love a Honeybadger 123 4 4 1–hd 1–2 1–1 2–3½ Pereira 5.30 5 Danuska's My Girl 116 5 6 2–1½ 2–hd 4–2 3–nk Espinoza 7.80 8 Family Girl 120 8 1 6–hd 6–hd 5–hd 4–ns Roman 11.00 6 Tyfosha 118 6 2 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ 5–1¼ Gutierrez 7.50 3 Jest a Princess 121 3 3 5–1 5–1 7–4 6–hd Van Dyke 6.40 2 Vallestina 121 2 9 7–1½ 7–2½ 6–hd 7–4½ Prat 2.90 9 Smiling Tigress 120 9 8 8–1 9 8–½ 8–13½ T Baze 20.30 1 Late 'n Left 123 1 7 9 8–hd 9 9 Maldonado 17.00

7 SPICED PERFECTION 8.80 4.60 3.40 4 LOVE A HONEYBADGER 7.80 4.20 5 DANUSKA'S MY GIRL 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $50.60 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $21.60 $2 QUINELLA (4-7) $21.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-5-8) $73.62 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-5) $88.50

Winner–Spiced Perfection B.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Perfect Feat, by Pleasantly Perfect. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber). Mutuel Pool $377,752 Daily Double Pool $42,356 Exacta Pool $203,539 Quinella Pool $8,193 Superfecta Pool $80,150 Trifecta Pool $143,021. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-3-7) paid $255.80. Pick Three Pool $66,997.

SPICED PERFECTION stalked outside then three deep on the backstretch and turn, came out into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front a sixteenth out and won clear. LOVE A HONEYBADGER had speed between horses then dueled inside, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, could not hold off the winner but clearly bested the others. DANUSKA'S MY GIRL dueled outside the runner-up then stalked on the turn, found the inside in the stretch and edged rivals for the show. FAMILY GIRL chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. TYFOSHA stalked between horses, came out into the stretch and lost third late. JEST A PRINCESS saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. VALLESTINA bobbled in a bit of a slow start, settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail to the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SMILING TIGRESS dropped back off the rail, continued outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. LATE 'N LEFT bobbled a bit at the break, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $75,000. 'Tranquility Lake Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.24 46.75 1:11.56 1:24.35 1:37.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Shenandoah Queen 118 4 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–hd 1–3 1–8½ T Baze 4.50 7 Vale Dori 118 5 5 3–½ 3–hd 4–5 4–1 2–½ Van Dyke 0.90 3 Turkish Tabby 118 3 4 4–6 4–8 3–1 3–1 3–½ Gutierrez 11.50 2 Tizway That Way 118 2 3 5 5 5 5 4–½ Quinonez 20.90 1 Mended 124 1 2 1–hd 1–½ 2–2½ 2–3½ 5 Gonzalez 1.70

6 SHENANDOAH QUEEN 11.00 3.40 2.80 7 VALE DORI (ARG) 2.60 2.60 3 TURKISH TABBY 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $44.20 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $11.00 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $7.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-3-2) $10.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-3) $20.70

Winner–Shenandoah Queen Ch.m.6 by Henny Hughes out of High Speed Goldie, by Parade Ground. Bred by Emerald Q Partners Inc., Richard S.Reed & Tiffany A. Zammit (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $338,833 Daily Double Pool $36,015 Exacta Pool $109,829 Quinella Pool $5,337 Superfecta Pool $37,446 Trifecta Pool $66,283. Scratched–Munny Spunt, Way to Versailles. $1 Pick Three (3-7-6) paid $149.90. Pick Three Pool $46,364.

SHENANDOAH QUEEN dueled outside a rival, took the lead leaving the second turn, inched away into the stretch then drew off under urging and a hold late. VALE DORI (ARG) threw her head as the gates opened and was away behind the field, went up three deep into the first turn then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and got up for the place late while four wide on the line. TURKISH TABBY stalked just off the rail to the stretch, came out some in the drive and held third between foes late. TIZWAY THAT WAY settled off the pace inside, saved ground throughout and was edged for the show along the rail. MENDED had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn, drifted out in the stretch and weakened but was edged for a minor share between foes late.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.05 46.95 1:11.16 1:23.48 1:35.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Temple Princess 120 3 7 10 10 9–½ 4–1 1–1 Delgadillo 2.70 1 Turing Machine 118 1 4 4–hd 6–1½ 3–hd 1–1½ 2–2¼ Prat 5.40 7 Trophy Bridle 116 6 9 8–hd 7–½ 5–hd 3–hd 3–hd Van Dyke 13.60 11 Chalky 119 9 5 6–1 5–hd 4–1 2–1 4–1¾ Gonzalez 4.70 10 Venue 120 8 8 9–1 8–hd 7–½ 5–hd 5–1½ Talamo 8.00 5 Into Glamour 120 5 10 5–½ 4–hd 8–1 8–hd 6–½ T Baze 6.00 12 Heaven Escape 120 10 3 3–1 3–1½ 2–½ 6–½ 7–1½ Blanc 12.40 9 My Midnight Affair 120 7 2 2–hd 2–hd 6–hd 9–3 8–5½ Franco 27.60 2 Sudden Light 120 2 6 7–hd 9–2 10 10 9–¾ Desormeaux 17.90 4 Roses and Candy 120 4 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 7–1 10 Elliott 8.40

3 TEMPLE PRINCESS 7.40 4.20 3.00 1 TURING MACHINE 6.20 4.00 7 TROPHY BRIDLE 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $45.40 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $20.90 $2 QUINELLA (1-3) $22.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-7-11) $68.41 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-7-11-10) $1,179.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-7) $74.60

Winner–Temple Princess Dbb.f.3 by Temple City out of Jodys Deelite, by Afternoon Deelites. Bred by Reagan Toothaker &Spotted Pony Stable LLC (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $443,213 Daily Double Pool $111,824 Exacta Pool $235,278 Quinella Pool $10,213 Superfecta Pool $109,098 Super High Five Pool $19,743 Trifecta Pool $157,314. Scratched–Grecian Fort, Himmah (IRE), Victoria'sprospect. $1 Pick Three (7-6-3) paid $94.10. Pick Three Pool $163,387. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-7-6-3/6/8/13) 4 correct paid $369.15. Pick Four Pool $614,531. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-3-7-6-3/6/8/13) 5 correct paid $2,542.40. Pick Five Pool $423,071. $2 Pick Six (6-7-3-7-6-3/6/8/13) 5 out of 6 paid $809.60. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-7-3-7-6-3/6/8/13) 6 correct paid $224,035.80. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $224,690. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $15,467.30.

TEMPLE PRINCESS settled inside, went outside a rival on the second turn, swung five wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. TURING MACHINE stalked the pace inside, awaited room leaving the second turn then got through inside to gain the lead in upper stretch, inched away nearing midstretch, could not hold off the winner but bested the others. TROPHY BRIDLE chased between horses then inside on the second turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and edged a rival for the show. CHALKY (IRE) stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit and was edged for third. VENUE chased three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. INTO GLAMOUR hopped some in a bit of a slow start, chased between horses, was shuffled back between foes on the second turn and in a bit close off heels a quarter mile out, came three wide into the stretch, waited off heels approaching midstretch then got through between foes but could not offer the necessary late kick. HEAVEN ESCAPE four wide early, stalked three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and weakened. MY MIDNIGHT AFFAIR angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, dropped back between horses on the second turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and also weakened. SUDDEN LIGHT saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. ROSES AND CANDY sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, came out into the stretch and between foes in upper stretch and weakened through the drive while eased up late.